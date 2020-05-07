Fortnite v12.50.2 Patch Notes: Matchmaking Disabled, deadmau5 Fortnite Party Royale and Squads SBMM Removal

Fortnite latest update 12.50.2 is a general maintenance patch.(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite has currently disabled matchmaking, as a result of their latest maintenance update. The general patch also includes light changes to the Squads playlist, and addresses bugs and glitches in the Party Royale game mode.

The size of the latest Fortnite update sits at around 242 MB for PC, and contains bug fixes for Battle Royale and the Save the World game mode.

Epic Games has recently started rolling out Fortnite patch notes to individuals with 'Support-A-Creator' codes. Here is an e-mail that an individual with the code, iFireMonkey, received shortly before the update:

This week's patch (12.50.2) is a light update that includes several bug fixes tor Party Royale. Beyond the patch, we have a couple of updates to share...

Squads Playlist Iterations: Some of you noticed changes in the Squads playlist. We continue to tweak the game so it feels right tor players across all experience levels. It's a delicate balance and the feedback you provide in your content is invaluable. Keep it coming.

Party Royale premiere party • Friday, May 8 @ S PM ET

This week, we're hosting our official Premiere Party in Party Royale w/ DJs @DillonFrancis, @SteveAoki and @deadmau5. When the show starts, Jump into Party Royale and head to the Main Stage. It you miss Friday's snow, we will rebroadcast the event on May 9 @ 2 PM ET

Note: Everyone that jumps in between May 8 @ 6 PM ET and May 11 @ 10 AM ET receives the Neon Wing back bling. It you don't see a gift box message right away, check your locker.

See you at the Party.

In a tweet, popular Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey stated that no new skins have been added into the in-game file, or any other cosmetic items for that matter. This update is only concerned with setting the server up for the Party Royale event tomorrow.

As Epic Games stated:



"This week’s patch (12.50.2) is a light update that includes several bug fixes for Party Royale." https://t.co/vMq7suyC5u — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) May 7, 2020

When will the Fortnite servers be back up?

The update has currently been rolled out on all platforms and the downtime for the 12.50.2 update has begun. Based on an educated guess, players can expect anywhere between 1.5 to 3 hours of downtime before the Fortnite servers can be up and running again.

As previously mentioned, no major changes have been detected so far.

Also, do check out our detailed guide on tomorrow's deadmau5 Fortnite event here.