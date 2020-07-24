Fortnite: Epic Games announce Throwback Cup ft. Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox

The rumours surrounding an upcoming, exclusive Fortnite tournament featuring Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox have proved to be true. Fortnite Competitive has officially announced 'Throwback Cups' in the name of the reigning Fortnite World Champions.

Bugha won the Solos event, while Aqua and Nyhrox won the Duos event at the inaugural Fortnite World Cup that took place last year.

❗Tournament Alert❗ Compete Solo in the @bugha Throwback Cup, or grab a friend and duke it out in the @aquaa & @nyhrox Throwback Cup!



Find out more in the Compete Tab in game! — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) July 23, 2020

The competitive season of Fortnite just became a lot more exciting with the announcement.

Bugha Throwback Cup

The Bugha Throwback Cup will be a 'Solos' tournament with a massive prize pool up for grabs.

Bugha tweeted the following details about his exclusive Throwback Cup:

🏆 BUGHA THROWBACK CUP 🏆

• July 30-31st

• Region-locked

• 2 rounds

• Open 3 rank in arena to be eligible for round 1

• $100K total prize

• First day watch party on my Twitch



Who’s in? https://t.co/9ARSpRKioY — Bugha (@bugha) July 23, 2020

The Bugha Throwback Cup will begin on July 30 for NA East players. It will conclude a day later, on July 31, with the Grand Finals.

The tournament is region-locked, which means that the players can only participate in one region.

The Bugha Throwback Cup (Image Credits: Epic Games)

Round one will feature a maximum of 12 matches over four hours.

Scoring System:

Victory Royale: 8 points

Top 2: 5 points

Top 3: 4 points

Top 4: 3 points

Top 5: 2 points

Top 10: 2 points

Top 11 through 40: 1 point

Eliminations: 2 points in round one, 3 points in round two

Aqua and Nyhrox Throwback Cupp

The Fortnite World Duo Champions are receiving their own 'Exclusive Cup' in the form of a 'Duos' tournament.

. @aquaa & Nyhrox Throwback Cup LETS GOOO, WORLD CUP DUO RUNNING IT BACK 🔥 https://t.co/QKvsVKofuh — M10 nyhrox (@nyhrox) July 23, 2020

Similar to Bugha’s tournament, Aqua and Nyhrox’s Throwback Cup is also open to all competitive Fortnite regions.

Similarly, it will take place over two days and feature two rounds.

The Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup (Image Credit: Epic Games)

The Aqua and Nyhrox Throwback Cup will begin on July 28 and end on July 29.

Scoring system

Victory Royale: 6 points

Top 2: 3 points

Top 3: 2 points

Top 4: 2 points

Top 5: 2 points

Top 6 through 25: 1 point

Eliminations: 1 point in round one, 3 points in round two

Reactions from the online Fortnite Community

With further details regarding the exact breakup of the prize pool awaited, the announcement of the World Champions Throwback Cups invited a wide range of reactions from their excited followers.

Some of these were:

For further details on how to register for the upcoming Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox Throwback cups, check out the video below: