Fortnite: Epic Games announce Throwback Cup ft. Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox

Epic announced official Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox Throwback cups!
Saahil Agnelo Periwal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 24 Jul 2020, 14:37 IST
News
The rumours surrounding an upcoming, exclusive Fortnite tournament featuring Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox have proved to be true. Fortnite Competitive has officially announced 'Throwback Cups' in the name of the reigning Fortnite World Champions.

Bugha won the Solos event, while Aqua and Nyhrox won the Duos event at the inaugural Fortnite World Cup that took place last year.

The competitive season of Fortnite just became a lot more exciting with the announcement.

You can read our exclusive coverage of the initial story here: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox tease upcoming tournament

Bugha Throwback Cup

The Bugha Throwback Cup will be a 'Solos' tournament with a massive prize pool up for grabs.

Bugha tweeted the following details about his exclusive Throwback Cup:

The Bugha Throwback Cup will begin on July 30 for NA East players. It will conclude a day later, on July 31, with the Grand Finals.

The tournament is region-locked, which means that the players can only participate in one region.

The Bugha Throwback Cup (Image Credits: Epic Games)
Round one will feature a maximum of 12 matches over four hours.

Scoring System:

  • Victory Royale: 8 points
  • Top 2: 5 points
  • Top 3: 4 points
  • Top 4: 3 points
  • Top 5: 2 points
  • Top 10: 2 points
  • Top 11 through 40: 1 point
  • Eliminations: 2 points in round one, 3 points in round two

Aqua and Nyhrox Throwback Cupp

The Fortnite World Duo Champions are receiving their own 'Exclusive Cup' in the form of a 'Duos' tournament.

Similar to Bugha’s tournament, Aqua and Nyhrox’s Throwback Cup is also open to all competitive Fortnite regions.

Similarly, it will take place over two days and feature two rounds.

The Aqua & Nyhrox Throwback Cup (Image Credit: Epic Games)
The Aqua and Nyhrox Throwback Cup will begin on July 28 and end on July 29.

Scoring system

  • Victory Royale: 6 points
  • Top 2: 3 points
  • Top 3: 2 points
  • Top 4: 2 points
  • Top 5: 2 points
  • Top 6 through 25: 1 point
  • Eliminations: 1 point in round one, 3 points in round two

Reactions from the online Fortnite Community

With further details regarding the exact breakup of the prize pool awaited, the announcement of the World Champions Throwback Cups invited a wide range of reactions from their excited followers.

Some of these were:

For further details on how to register for the upcoming Bugha, Aqua and Nyhrox Throwback cups, check out the video below:

Published 24 Jul 2020, 14:37 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale Fortnite Challenges Fortnite New Leaks Fortnite Events Updates
