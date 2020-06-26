Fortnite Film Night: Inception, Batman Begins, and The Prestige reviews

Fortnite is having a film night on their Party Royale servers.

If you’ve gotten enough rest after watching Diplo’s concert, you can tune in to watch Inception, Batman Begins, and the Prestige during their screening times

(Image Credit: Digital TV)

Check here to see a full schedule of the movies.

Three Films in Fortnite

Get ready for Movie Nite at Party Royale 🍿



This Friday, June 26, grab some popcorn and catch one of three full-length Christopher Nolan feature films depending on your region!



Check out showtimes and what’s playing in your country here: https://t.co/ke3bN7WYuP pic.twitter.com/4Md15S9qI2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 24, 2020

Many Fortnite players will have noticed that the three films being shown are not all being shown in the same countries. If you want to watch one of the films being shown in a different country, you’ll have to go into your Fortnite settings and change which server you are connected to. Once you get the hang of that, you can choose any server that has the film you most want to watch, or even watch multiple films. If you’ve never seen any of these Christopher Nolan films, here’s what to look out for.

Inception (Released 2010)

(Image Credit: Original Film art)

Inception became a rapid internet sensation moments after its release. Even Fortnite players who haven’t seen the film yet will know some of what happens just because of how widespread it is in memes and internet culture. Inception follows Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) as he invades people’s dreams in order to steal their secrets. Only there’s a catch, dreamers have a way to fight back against thieves like Cobb using the imagined characters that populate their dreams. Featuring some of 2010’s best special effects, Inception is a thrill ride start to finish, and definitely worth watching (and then talking about for ten years afterwards).

Batman Begins (Released 2005)

(Image Credit: Original Film Art)

It’s hard to believe that this film would help push the absolutely massive superhero film industry we have today. In this one, Christopher Nolan tells the famous origin story of Batman (Christian Bale) as he grows from a timid little boy into a man desperate to make a difference in his city. Watch as Bale’s performance develops the character, and how he wrestles with the issues of morality involved in attempting to fight criminals. This film is absolutely packed with acting talent as well, with well known performances by Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, and so many more. Fortnite players who are fans of Batman, or just Nolan films in general, will surely enjoy Batman Begins.

The Prestige (Released 2006)

(Image Credit: Imp Awards)

The Prestige stands out among these three. This film demands participation from its audience as the story twists and turns into a web of connections. We follow the rivalry of two magicians, Robert Angier (Hugh Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Christian Bale), as they each try to best eachother with creative and daring new tricks. This rivalry grows as the magicians each find greater success, but very quickly gets out of hand. Any Fortnite players who want to see a masterpiece of good storytelling should give this one a watch.