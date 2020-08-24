Fortnite: #FreeFortnite Cup Results and Leaderboards

Fortnite players all over the world competed today in the #FreeFortnite Cup, the spontaneous Fortnite tournament created by Epic to rally players against Apple. Regardless of your opinions on the ongoing business dispute between those two companies, this tournament offered players very real prizes, in addition to having one of the strangest tournament metrics we’ve ever see.

#FreeFortnite Cup, unique Fortnite Tournament point distribution

2nd in the Free fortnite cup gg played pretty well pic.twitter.com/Be7jYng2z3 — Elvoo (@xElvoo) August 23, 2020

This cup, written as a last hurrah for iOS players but read as a manipulative attempt to spin its audience against Epic’s business rivals, used a very abnormal method of judging player skill. Rather than doing a typical point distribution accounting for placement and eliminations, this Fortnite Cup used the following method for giving out tournament points:

Active Time - 1 point for every 3 minutes on the BR island

Eliminations - 1 point per Elim

Victory Royale - 10 points for each Victory Royale

This means that what was being measured was not wholly a player’s ability to play Fortnite well, but rather a bizarre and completely different skill. The optimal way to play under these rules would be to drag games out as long as possible in order to rack up points for merely remaining in the game.

Complaints about the poor pacing of Fortnite has been a constant drum beat from the Competitive Fortnite Community, and for this tournament to outright emphasize that issue seems like a bizarre choice from Epic.

This is how I’m going to win the free fortnite cup pic.twitter.com/XRqInHIZ1H — Rylan Dos Santos (@DosRylan) August 23, 2020

But nevertheless, here’s the results for the #FreeFortnite Cup.

#FreeFortnite Cup Results

Check out the global results here! All data from FortniteTracker.com

Of the top ten players in the tournament, 6/10 came from Europe. Unfortunately, although time spent alive was a tracked stat for the tournament, it was not tracked through my source. Nevertheless, we can see from the point distribution that Europe dominated this tournament.

Congrats to Vacan on the European server for being the Fortnite player with the most points, 179, beating Hanzo Was Broken from the Middle Eastern server by just 4 points.

One other player I’d like to point out, who ranked 89th on their server, and 689th on the global list, is anders from the Oceania server who managed an incredible 21.67 average eliminations per game.

This player is also the only player to have made it into the top 100 on their server with just three games played, the lowest number in the tournament. If this data is to be believed, this player had an incredible three games and then decided to stop abruptly.

Hopefully this performance was genuine and not the result of any kind of problematic technology, as their average eliminations was nearly twice that of the next highest Forntite player, Hanson爱 from the NA West server with 13.2 average eliminations.

Feel free to look through the list and comment if you see anything else interesting.