Fortnite Galaxy Cup: How many players will get free Galaxy Scout Outfit and Wrap?

Fortnite Galaxy Cup will start from 25th July, 2020 and the top participating players will be getting the Galaxy Scout Outfit and Wrap as a free reward. All android players can register and complete in the tournament.

The players can read the complete rules of the event on the Epic Games' official website and are advised to go through the rules before playing in the tournament.

Galaxy Scout Outfit and Star Scout Wrap Rewards

Galaxy Scout

Every participating player is required to enable the 2FA (Two-factor authentication) to participate in the tournament and the daily top players receive the 'Galaxy Scout Outfit' while all the players who will play a minimum of five games will get the 'Start Scout Wrap'.

The tournament will be organized for seven different regions.

Players who finish under the following bracket will be automatically granted the Galaxy girl skin. Below is the full list along with the regional split:

Europe: Top 10,000

Top 10,000 NA-East: Top 7,500

Top 7,500 NA-West: Top 2,500

Top 2,500 Latin America: Top 2,500

Top 2,500 Asia: Top 1,250

Top 1,250 Middle East: Top 1,250

Top 1,250 Oceania: Top 1,250

Note: Galaxy Scout Outfit and accessories will be added later to the item shop at a later date.

Scoring System of Galaxy Cup

Here is the points system of the Fortnite tournament:

Victory Royale: 10 points

10 points 2nd - 5th: 7 points

7 points 6th - 15th: 5 points

5 points 16th - 25th: 3 points

3 points Each Elimination: 1 point

1 point Each Match Played: 1 point

In case of a tiebreaker, the rank will be determined in the order presented here: (1) total points scored; (2) total Victory Royales in the session; (3) average eliminations in the session; (4) average placement per match in the session; (5) total seconds survived across all matches; and finally (6) a coin flip.

For more information regarding the cup, you can head to the 'Compete' tab of the game in your android device.

