Epic Games is rewarding iOS Fortnite players with equal amounts of V-Bucks

Epic Games rolled out an update for Fortnite on iOS and Android devices on 13th August, that allowed players to purchase V-Bucks directly from Epic Games at a discounted price. Following this, Apple swiftly banned Fortnite from the App Store, while also discontinuing any future updates for the game. However, Epic Games retaliated to the ban with a lawsuit against Apple, which led to multiple Fortnite players either transitioning on to other platforms or remaining unable to enjoy the game.

Because Mac & iOS are blocked for Fortnite updates, we're beginning to grant a V-Bucks bonus for players on these platforms -- to spend on any platform. The V-Bucks grant is expected to be completed by November 9th. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 6, 2020

With that, let's take a look at what this means for the Fortnite players on Mac and iOS devices.

Mac and iOS Fortnite players to receive V-Bucks bonus

According to the tweets from Fortnite Status, this V-Bucks bonus is not applicable to all players from the platform. This bonus will specifically be awarded to those who had previously purchased V-Bucks, from either the App Store or the Epic Games Store, before the ban.

Fortnite Status also explains that the amount of the bonus V-Bucks will be equal to the amount of unspent V-Bucks they have in their accounts.

For Mac players: Anyone that's previously played Fortnite on Mac receives a bonus equal to your current balance of unspent V-Bucks purchased from Epic. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 6, 2020

With this being said, this move from Epic Games does seem to be unsatisfying, as most players who had unspent V-Bucks in their accounts have either already spent those after migrating to a different platform.

Nevertheless, the gesture from Epic Games towards the Apple community behind Fortnite is nice. Not only does it acknowledge that the game developing company hasn't given up on the community, but it also rewards the players for their patience through this indefinite ban.