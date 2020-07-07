Fortnite: How to fix 'textures not loading' error in Season 3

A lot of gameplay issues have been reported in Fortnite over the past year or so.

In this article, we discuss all the possible ways to fix 'textures not loading' error.

It is no news that Fortnite has various issues with regards to its gameplay and overall features. Recently, we talked about all the reasons why streamers like Ninja have shown a tendency to switch to other gaming titles. SypherPk also talked about the game lacking 'action'.

Regardless, another issue that has plagued the game is the 'textures not loading' error. The errors leads to graphic problems especially when entering buildings or switching between weapons. Some gamers have reported that the texture error leads to them not being able to enter buildings.

There are some ways through which you can solve these problems. In this article, we discuss how this error can be fixed.

FPS locking in Fortnite

Due to the high FPS demands of the game, you can lock your FPS to a new value in order to improve your gaming experience. This should be done after limiting your FPS to 30 frames per second and making sure the video quality is set to low.

You can see the procedure in this video posted by Sive XE on youtube, below:

Further, you can switch off all the visual effects as shown below. Move on to the next step if that does not work.

Streaming settings

Disabling the streaming settings might also solve the textures problem. To do that, go to your Epic Games launcher, and click on ‘Fortnite settings’. Delete the –NOTEXTURESTREAMING command in the Additional Command Line Arguments menu.

Some users have reported that this has worsened the textures issue that they were facing, while others said that it solved it to a great extent.

Graphics card update

If the above steps don’t work, you need to update your graphics card driver. A simple way of telling whether the textures problem is a result of corrupted or missing driver is by checking whether the same issue is persisting in other games as well.

You can follow the video posted by Techddictive on youtube to update your graphics driver on all Windows 10 devices:

Miscellaneous

Another method that you can try is moving the Fortnite game files to an SSD drive. This is a proven method of improving the overall gameplay and textures whilst also reducing the loading time.

Increasing the priority of the game from the task manager (on PCs) is also a proven method to improve the gameplay.