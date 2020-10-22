Fortnite: Highest and lowest locations on the map

The Fortnite Week 9 challenges have tasked players with dancing at the highest and lowest spots on the map. While actually doing this week’s Fortnite challenge might be simple, figuring out exactly where those places are may be difficult.

Where is the highest spot in Fortnite?

'Fortnite' Highest & Lowest Spots on Map Locations Week 9 Challenge Guide https://t.co/Rh3zFwCs5r — Fortnite Boards (@FortniteBoards) October 22, 2020

The highest location in Fortnite is arguably the simpler of the two. The large mountain peak overlooking Catty Corner in the southeast corner of the map is by far the highest place in the game, and dancing there isn’t all too difficult.

Simply start up your next game of Fortnite and land on the peak. Once there, make sure you’re at the highest point, and dance next to the flag pole located there. Once you finish that, you should be notified and can then carry on with the rest of the game.

Whether or not you want to go directly to the lowest part of the map is up to you, but considering that you’re already on a mountain peak overlooking a few lootable locations, it might be better to just complete this game and start a new one for the other half of this Fortnite challenge.

Where is the lowest location in Fortnite?

The lowest location in Fortnite is a bit harder to find, but it’s fair to say that it’s not exactly in an easy spot to get to from the mountaintop. The lowest spot is located in the Coral Castle, a partially submerged location in Fortnite.

Advertisement

To complete this challenge quickly, simply fly into the coral castle and make sure that you’re on the bottom floor. You’ll know if you’ve found the right location by the large river running through the center of the room. Simply dance and wait for Fortnite to inform you that you’ve completed this week’s challenge.

If you decided to start here instead of on the mountain top, you’ll almost certainly have to start a new game as there won’t be nearly enough time to get to the mountain and dance at the top before the game ends.