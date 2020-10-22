Fortnite: What does Midas’s return mean for the game?

The popular Fortnite villain Midas has returned for this year's Fortnitemares event. Midas was last seen in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 trailer where the villain, after “accomplishing” his goals, had to endure the backfire of the flood before being unceremoniously eaten by a shark.

Midas comes back to Fortnite

Prior to Midas’s full fledged return to Fortnite, the closest we had left of the iconic villain was the Midas Fish, an extremely rare flopper that would upgrade all of your held weapons, if you were fortunate enough to even catch on to begin with.

Of course, with Midas’s appearance in this year’s Fortnitemares event it can be hard to tell exactly how seriously we should take this inclusion. We can’t know if Midas’s involvement in this Fortnite event should be considered a canon return to the game as a vengeful spirit come to exact his revenge, or if this should be thought of more as a cameo appearance on behalf of the character.

Given that Fortnite often indulges in weird or bizarre storylines, there doesn’t seem to be any reason to suggest that Midas’s return should be considered anything but canon, though that does create some worrisome implications.

Does canon matter for Fortnite?

It would be tough to suggest that most Fortnite players know the game’s canon in depth, let alone care about it. However, the most recent season of Fortnite has tied the game to a community perhaps more concerned with story canon than any other group.

By incorporating the Marvel superheroes into this season’s arc, and declaring that the events would be considered official Marvel canon, it does make these kinds of questions more problematic.

The problem isn’t that Midas returned as a ghost for Halloween, the problem is that we don’t know one way or the other what should be considered serious or not. In Marvel, the story arcs that comprise the characters which now helm some of the most profitable films ever made are deeply important to both fans and writers who must now incorporate these new renditions into future appearances of the characters.

Fortunately, those are questions which must be answered by professional writers, while the rest of us can simply enjoy the Fortnite Halloween event in peace.