Fortnite: Best players to watch in the FNCS

The Fortnite Champion Series is live this weekend and if you’re curious about whom to watch during this weekend’s competition then you might want to see who the current top performers are. While there are plenty of recognizable names this season, some teams of Fortnite players have been performing much better than initially expected.

How do you know which Fortnite players are best?

Even under optimal conditions it can be difficult to say who the best Fortnite players are, and such a claim must frequently be qualified in some way or another. For instance, would a player who excels in 1v1 box fights be considered better than a player who supports his team in trios? What skills count when considering who is the best? Is building more important than aiming? Are solos more important than teams?

This year gives us yet another thing to consider, with the global covid pandemic keeping the various Fortnite communities apart this year how do you compare performances across regions? Is a first place in Brazil worth more or less than a first place in Oceania? Is Europe really the most competitive region?

With so many questions, it’s hard to make any hard claims about who plays the best, but there are still a number of players that are worth keeping an eye on.

Which Fortnite players should you watch?

Last week’s Fortnite Champion Series results featured a number of well known pros earning high placements. In Europe, Flikk, Anas, and Th0masHD placed first, while Mongraal, Mitr0, and Tayson followed close behind in second. For those in Europe, Tayson is especially worth mentioning as the single best performer from last year’s Fortnite Champion Series. Europe as a region has multiple people worth watching, and if you happen to be up during the European round then you should definitely tune in.

North America East saw Clix, illest, and Bizzle earn a fourth place finish, while Jamper, Bugha, and Avery took a strong second place finish. Bugha is especially worth watching, as the last person to have won a truly global Fortnite tournament prior to the global lockdown, earning fourth place in last season’s Fortnite Champion Series for North America East.

Starks in finals land on us were already quald @bugha @JamperFN pic.twitter.com/6NevNgojZ7 — C9 Avery (@Avery_FN) October 17, 2020

In the North America West region, EpikWhale, Rehx, and Arkhram took the number one slot. EpikWhale seems to place highly on most North America West Fortnite tournaments, while Arkhram got second place in the North America West Fortnite Champion Series.

For the Brazil server, you should keep an eye on last season’s top player, iwnl, who placed first in last season’s Fortnite Champion Series, and in last week’s Brazil heat. Oceania has Jynx in a similar spot, first place last season and second place last week.

Players in the Middle East region should keep an eye on Modisk, who placed third last season and first last week.

For the Asia region, I must apologize as I had some difficulty identifying players as I can’t read most of the characters used by top players. The player identified as みや (Miya?) placed seventh in last season’s Fortnite Champion Series, and sixth just last week, while last week’s first place finisher Rid WildHawk ゆ機 (Yu-ki?) had placed 19th in the previous season’s Fortnite Champion Series.

While there are certainly more players worth watching on each server, these were the ones I was most capable of recognizing as strong performers from past games, and who seem to be maintaining or improving their performance. Best of luck to all participants in this season’s Fortnite Champion Series.