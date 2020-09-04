Fortnite: Hype Cup Trios return for Season 4

Epic just announced that Trios Hype Cup will be returning soon to Fortnite for season 4. These short tournaments are perfect for testing your skill against other teams in a competitive environment.
Fortnite Trios Hype Cups
Hype Cups are one of the many vehicles Fortnite has for supporting its competitive audience. These are usually shorter, more frequent tournament events that are open to anyone and have a modest payout. During the last season these Hype cup events occurred almost daily, while this season it appears there will be more structure to their scheduling.
Currently, the plan is to award the top performing teams in “Hype Points” which will be used to separate players into leagues and divisions as listed below:
- Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points (“Hype”))
- Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype)
- Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype)
- Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype)
- Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype)
- Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype)
- Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype)
- Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype)
- Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype)
- Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype)
How the Fortnite Hype Cup works
When your Fortnite team enters the cup, you can earn points based on your performance. These points will be awarded based on your team’s eliminations and placement at the end of each Fortnite match, and are distributed as such:
- Victory Royale: 35 Points
- 2nd: 29 Points
- 3rd: 26 Points
- 4th: 23 Points
- 5th: 20 Points
- 6th - 8th: 17 Points
- 9th - 11th: 14 Points
- 12th - 14th: 11 Points
- 15th - 17th: 9 Points
- 18th - 20th: 7 Points
- 21st - 23rd: 5 Points
- 24th - 26th: 3 Points
- 27th - 29th: 2 Points
- 30th: 1 Point
- Each Elimination: 1 point
This means that this Fortnite Hype Cup is going to reward players more for making it to the end than for scoring up a lot of eliminations. Expect these Fortnite matches to revolve around defensive and mobile strategies more than simply scoring a lot of eliminations.Published 04 Sep 2020, 23:28 IST