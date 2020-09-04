Fortnite: Hype Cup Trios return for Season 4

Epic just announced that Trios Hype Cup will be returning soon to Fortnite for season 4. These short tournaments are perfect for testing your skill against other teams in a competitive environment.

Season 4 - Hype Cup



Date - Sept. 6th

Open to - Everyone

Reward - Hype Points#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/CZsue6wMdI — Powerz (@itspowerz_) September 3, 2020

Fortnite Trios Hype Cups

Hype Cups are one of the many vehicles Fortnite has for supporting its competitive audience. These are usually shorter, more frequent tournament events that are open to anyone and have a modest payout. During the last season these Hype cup events occurred almost daily, while this season it appears there will be more structure to their scheduling.

Currently, the plan is to award the top performing teams in “Hype Points” which will be used to separate players into leagues and divisions as listed below:

Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points (“Hype”))

Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype)

Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype)

Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype)

Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype)

Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype)

Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype)

How To Play The *NEW* Trio Hype Cup In Fortnite! | New Trio Tournament | Dates, Times & More!

Link : https://t.co/qZIh9rqEPf#Fortnite #FortniteCompetitive pic.twitter.com/QO4aACgTgd — Hickerz (@HickerzYT) September 3, 2020

How the Fortnite Hype Cup works

When your Fortnite team enters the cup, you can earn points based on your performance. These points will be awarded based on your team’s eliminations and placement at the end of each Fortnite match, and are distributed as such:

Victory Royale: 35 Points

2nd: 29 Points

3rd: 26 Points

4th: 23 Points

5th: 20 Points

6th - 8th: 17 Points

9th - 11th: 14 Points

12th - 14th: 11 Points

15th - 17th: 9 Points

18th - 20th: 7 Points

21st - 23rd: 5 Points

24th - 26th: 3 Points

27th - 29th: 2 Points

30th: 1 Point

Each Elimination: 1 point

Season 4 Hype Cup | Trios

September 6th



Welcome to Chapter 2 - Season 4! This tournament is open to everyone and awards Hype to the top players. Gather your Trio and hop in the first tournament of the new Season! pic.twitter.com/JMMpeSLLeq — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 3, 2020

This means that this Fortnite Hype Cup is going to reward players more for making it to the end than for scoring up a lot of eliminations. Expect these Fortnite matches to revolve around defensive and mobile strategies more than simply scoring a lot of eliminations.