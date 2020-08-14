A recent survey conducted at the competitive Fortnite subreddit r/FortniteCompetitive revealed that a large portion of the Fortnite competitive community is unhappy with the current state of the game.

Fortnite Season 3 survey results and their origins

(Image Credit: r/FortniteCompetitive)

Fortnite Season 3 prompted nearly half of responders to declare the game as either “Bad” or “Very Bad,” with less than 20% of responses calling the game “Good” or “Very Good.” Fortnite Season 3 included many changes to the game’s functionality that appear to have annoyed the competitive community, in addition to bringing multiple blunders and unaddressed issues.

Fortnite Season 3 has been criticized by many top players for having slow pacing, with many hoping the addition of cars would change that. However, the cars themselves have been the target of complaints themselves, thanks to their implementation. Drivers are able to inflict heavy damage against players who seem to be far enough from cars to receive it.

like this tweet if fortnite is bad — Liquid Cented (@Cented7) August 1, 2020

With Fortnite seeming to stumble after each update, it’s no wonder why competitive players are unhappy with the state of the game. There are still many other issues present as well, which have far overstayed their welcome. Competitive players have been asking Epic to address the glider bug, for instance, something that continues to affect tournament play even now.

There are plenty of ongoing issues in Fortnite overall, such as the rise of obvious and blatant cheating, both in regular games and in tournaments viewed by hundreds of thousands.

Comparisons to Fortnite Season 2

(Image Credit: r/FortniteCompetitive)

When looking at the previous season's survey results, it’s obvious that more players were happy during Fortnite Season 2. During Fortnite Season 2, an almost equal number of players found the game good as those who found it bad. Although that might not be a stellar record, it does show that Fortnite had its problems, but felt functional for many of the players in the competitive scene.

Epic must be aware of most of these issues, and are surely hoping to address them, but with problems like these, solutions are usually much more difficult to figure out. Balance changes, gameplay changes, cheat detection, and so on must all be developed, tested, and applied to even begin addressing these problems in the future.

At the very least, we know Epic has the resources to do so.