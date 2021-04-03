Fortnite Item Shop Update: Bruno Mars' "Leave The Door Open" emote is now available for only 500 V-Bucks

Bruno Mars is the latest in a line of celebrities to join the Fortnite item shop with the "Leave The Door Open" emote.

"Leave The Door Open" is Bruno Mars' new song featuring Anderson Paak. It was released at the start of the month.

Epic Games has collaborated with many famous personalities in the past. Music artists such as Marshmello and Travis Scott, as well as streamers like Ninja, Loser Fruit, Lachlan and TheGrefg, have all been part of massive collaborations in Fortnite.

Fortnite has now introduced an emote based on Bruno Mars' new song. The news was revealed by @hypex and was later confirmed by the game in a tweet.

The Bruno Mars emote will be out tonight! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 2, 2021

New Fortnite Item Shop Emote

Bruno Mars' "Leave The Door Open" emote is coming to the Fortnite item shop on April 3rd. At 500 V-Bucks, it’s a pretty affordable emote.

Having an iconic emote is a big deal in Fortnite right now, as many of them don’t come back to the item shop or take a long time to do so.

Smooth moves 😘



Grab the Leave the Door Open Emote with music by Bruno Mars & Anderson.Paak as Silk Sonic. Dance Moves by @BrunoMars. pic.twitter.com/VhsM4i8HGu — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 3, 2021

Advertisement

The "Leave The Door Open" emote is likely to be used as a celebration dance.

Players will be seeing this emote in the Battle Royale, even though it looks like it could’ve been a better fit for Valentine's Day.

Bruno Mars and Fortnite have begun following one another on social media. This collaboration could be about something more than just an emote. It might even involve an Icon Series skin for the Fortnite item shop.

The new Leave the Door Open emote by Bruno Mars has joined the Icon Series!



Available now in the #Fortnite Item Shop! Consider using Creator Code 'FNAssist' to support us #EpicPartner 💙 pic.twitter.com/cQIhipSEfQ — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) April 3, 2021

Bruno Mars' latest collaboration with Fortnite has now left fans wondering who else might be coming to the game in the near future.

Also Read: Ariana Grande Fortnite skin causes mayhem on April Fool's day