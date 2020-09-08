Fortnite: New concert series aims to become a tour stop for artists

Fortnite has been pushing to be more than just another battle royale game. With Fortnite: Party Royale, Fortnite has been introducing and including musical performances and digital reality events as part of their content cycle. According to a recent report, Epic hopes to expand Fortnite: Party Royale into a big enough event to become a dedicated tour stop for artists to use in the future.

Fortnite: Party Royale bridges the gap between game and pop culture phenomenon

Although Fortnite began life as simply one game in a genre of many, Epic has been carefully curating and cultivating it in the direction of becoming and remaining a pop culture phenomenon. Now, Fortnite has become an ever-present cultural force to be reckoned with, as branded products and online content swirls in a maelstrom of ideas, thoughts, and contributions which now affect and create our public discourse.

This can be seen even in our discussion about the development of limitations on the far reaching powers of our modern tech giants, as Fortnite plays its part in labeling the extracted profit taken by Apple as a “tax” levied against the righteous creators and innovators who make Apple’s products worth having to begin with.

With Fortnite: Party Royale functioning as a virtual venue for musicians and performers to present their craft to a digital audience of millions, Fortnite now leads the charge for the digital integration of physical media, and attempts to cement its legacy as a major way for people everywhere to take part in ongoing cultural media and developments.

From Los Angeles to Party Royale, the Fortnite Presents: Spotlight concert series is here!



Catch @dominicfike kick off the series live on the Main Stage on September 12 at 5 PM ET. https://t.co/HjGpfw0dDK pic.twitter.com/q233IajgVR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 8, 2020

How Epic wants Fortnite: Party Royale to change performance art in the future

According to The Verge, Epic has taken steps to develop and construct an integrated studio space which will allow live performances to be digitized and broadcast directly into the game, making it into more of a stage than a stream. The first performance to make use of this will be Fike whose entire band will be taken into the Party-verse.

Presumably, this performance will be used by Epic to test further integration and be a flagship performance for their push to turning Fortnite into a venue like any other. If successful, players and fans can expect Fortnite to begin changing into a very different beast over the next year or so.