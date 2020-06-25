Fortnite: New Dragon Shotgun Leaked

A new weapon was found thanks to the work of the Fortnite community’s data miners.

This new “dragon” shotgun’s stats were released and here’s what we can learn from them.

(Image Credit: Paulo Corona)

Fortnite Season 3’s Dragon Shotgun

This is strange and i just noticed it, there's another shotgun in the works.. the codename of it is "Dragon", and will come in EPIC & LEGENDARY rarities, here are the current stats they set for it (also its weird that it has 4 bullets but also costs 4 bullets per fire) pic.twitter.com/6KFWGX7ccx — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 25, 2020

Buried in the same patch that gave us the Firefly Jar, this mysterious new "dragon" shotgun has had its stats put into the games code. With just the weapon’s stats we can’t know exactly how it will play when it gets released. However, we can draw a few comparisons and see how it measures up the other shotguns and come to some conclusion about its possible uses.

Currently there are two sets of stats, which most likely have to do with different rarities possible for Fortnite players to find.

All stat values from @HYPEX on twitter.

Version 1 (Damage listed by ranges as close, med, far)

Dragon Version 1 Table (Data from @HYPEX)

Version 2 (Damage listed by ranges as close, med, far)

Dragon Version 2 Table (Data from @HYPEX)

How does the Dragon compare to other shotguns?

Let’s compare the highest tier non-boss version of the Charge and Tactical shotguns with the version 2 “Dragon” shotgun.

Fortnite Season 3 Shotgun Stats

As we can see, the dragon will deal significant damage without the need to charge it up, making it better for dealing massive damage quickly. However, noted above, the Dragon seems to use up its entire clip of ammo in a single fire as listed in the “Ammo Cost Per Fire” stat. This could mean that the dragon would need to reload after every fire. Also, its headshot damage is just short of the magic 200 damage needed to bring down a fully shielded and full health opponent.

This new shotgun, when released, could see some play simply because of its high one-shot damage output. However, punishing players that harshly for missing (you likely won’t have a chance to fully reload during while buildfighting) means that the tactical will still hold its usual spot as the jack-of-all-trades shotgun this season. The Fortnite community always manages to surprise and impress me, so we’ll see what happens when this weapon drops.