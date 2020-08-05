Fortnite: Ninja returns to Twitch

Ninja held his first Twitch stream since July 2019, streaming Fortnite, Call of Duty, and other games. After being away for over a year, what could have brought the streamer back to Twitch?

Twitch, Ninja, and Fortnite

Super early stream planned within 14 hours was a super success on twitch with @DrLupo I really missed this.



Also! JUST HIT AFFILIATE! pic.twitter.com/Nm5xZ98pBM — Ninja (@Ninja) August 5, 2020

Few streamers will ever make it as big as Ninja. Like most of the biggest streamers out there, Ninja got his start through Twitch, making it big due to his high skill in Fortnite coupled with his addictive persona.

Twitch helped Ninja develop his skills both in the games he streamed, such as Fortnite, and the skills he needed to become a truly successful performer. However, last year the Fortnite streamer agreed to sign an exclusive contract with a new streaming platform, Mixer, to the tune of $30 million.

Ninja streams Fortnite on Mixer

I love my community and what we built together on Mixer. I have some decisions to make and will be thinking about you all as I make them. — Ninja (@Ninja) June 22, 2020

Mixer, owned by Microsoft, likely hoped that getting a few well known streamers under contract would allow their platform to instantly compete with the streaming giants like YouTube and Twitch. However, for whatever reason that success never came and Mixer was instead sold to FacebookGaming.

Advertisement

We may never really know the exact details regarding why Mixer struggled to get off the ground, but it seems like expectations for the platform were high from the start. When the contracted streamers only managed to pull a fraction of their former audience to the new platform it must have come as a shock and disappointment for Microsoft.

Perhaps Microsoft simply failed to understand what made fans choose one platform over another. Should the experience of watching Fortnite really be all that different if you watch on YouTube, Twitch, or Mixer?

Something must have been overlooked, such as functionality or ease of use. Whatever the results, Mixer soon floundered and Ninja had his contract bought out, allowing him to act as a free agent.

Ninja, after Mixer, streams Fortnite on YouTube

FIRST YOUTUBE STREAM EVER THIS IS LIT https://t.co/r3BxaPPabY — Ninja (@Ninja) July 8, 2020

Initially FacebookGaming, when buying Mixer, reportedly offered to buy Ninja’s contract for around $60 Million, effectively doubling it. However, Ninja refused for reasons we can only speculate about. Fellow Fortnite streamer, SypherPK, suggested that Ninja likely refused in order to refocus and work on his brand, and that seems to be a plausible explanation.

For a while, Ninja simply did not stream anywhere. It was assumed that Ninja was either seeking another contract or planning with his team about what to do in the coming months, in addition to simply taking a brief and much needed break during the turmoil.

Eventually Ninja made his return to streaming Fortnite, though this time through YouTube. At that time, I suggested that the choice to stream on YouTube was likely calculated, and that Ninja was actually hoping for a contract with Twitch.

Twitch likely also holds a special place for Ninja as it is where he got his start with Twitch's Fortnite community. If he is seeking a contract with Twitch, however, then it makes sense that he would stream on YouTube or other platforms for now, as Twitch would not likely seek a contract with Ninja if he were already streaming through their platform.

So why stream Fortnite on Twitch now?

Grateful for this opportunity, and excited to see what the future holds. Thank you, @THR for a wonderful cover and piece. https://t.co/ebZ8ZoWJNJ — Ninja (@Ninja) July 31, 2020

I would still argue that Ninja is likely seeking a contract at some point, but currently reinforcing his status as a free agent. Had Ninja taken up residence on YouTube his availability would have been less emphasized, by moving around he sends the message that he is available for a contract, and that none of the big streaming platforms should get comfortable with the viewer base he brings them.

When it comes to negotiating a contract, it’s much better to be approached than to seek one out. The Fortnite streamer would likely much rather have Twitch approach him for a contract than go to Twitch to ask for one. Hopping between the two biggest platforms will allow him to work on his brand and build a community of Fortnite fans between them, increasing his viability to both of these companies.