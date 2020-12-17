Fortnite now offers 120 FPS on next-gen consoles

A new setting allows for Fortnite to run at 120 FPS on next-gen consoles by putting a cap on the game’s resolution and limiting some other features like shadows and lighting.

Despite their mass-market accessibility, consoles frequently lag behind PCs when it comes to high frame rates. For many gamers, frame rates matter more than graphical quality, and this new setting will allow Fortnite players on consoles to choose whichever they prefer.

Is it better to play Fortnite at 4K or 120 FPS?

With the release of v15.10, we’ve added 120 FPS support in Battle Royale/Creative on both Xbox Series X|S and PS5!



To play in 120 FPS, enter the Fortnite Video settings and toggle on “120 FPS Mode.”



For more info on what's new, head over to the blog: https://t.co/67dfhaHhN4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2020

Currently, there is no way to play Fortnite on a console in both 4K and at 120 FPS. As powerful as the next-gen consoles are, they still aren’t able to achieve that milestone at the price they are sold at. Therefore, Fortnite players on these consoles will have to choose whether the frame rate is more important than the resolution.

There are a number of things to consider, but some things make the decision much easier than others. For instance, if the PS5 or Xbox Series X/S is connected to a monitor or screen that can only display at 1080p, then there isn’t much of a reason not to play on 120 FPS mode.

Even if Fortnite has to tone down the shadows to achieve it, the extra FPS can make the game play much smoother than before.

However, for those playing on a 4K screen the decision isn’t quite so trivial. In these instances, it really depends on player preference and a few other things. For instance, players who play Fortnite on an exceptionally big screen while sitting somewhat close will probably want to keep it in 4K to avoid seeing the pixelization.

However, players who play at a reasonable distance on a smaller or medium sized screen may not even see the pixels when scaled down to 1080p. In this case, switching over to 120 FPS mode will help players react quicker and play smoother than playing in 4K would.

What about Fortnite on PC?

Ladies and Gentleman, I present to you Performance (Alpha)...



The new Performance mode on fortnite... I wish you never have to play #Fortnite like this. pic.twitter.com/MP8TZXtvp6 — Arjun Tandon (@Lucifer__Arjun) December 15, 2020

Fortnite PC players will be much more used to having graphical options to customized to their liking, however, Fortnite has managed to improve how the game runs on PCs as well.

Given how varied PCs can be it’s hard to suggest any good advice, but following this update PC players may want to mess around with the options in Fortnite to see what they can get.

To access all the options, players will just need to go into the game’s video settings and change the “rendering mode” to “performance (alpha).” Once this is done, players will even be able to go as far as changing what parts of Fortnite get downloaded. Players can then choose to uninstall high-resolution textures to save on roughly 15 GB of space.

Overall, Epic has been pushing how much they can squeeze out of Fortnite to make it look better and run smoother.