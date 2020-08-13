Fortnite: Player attempts to win a game from space

A Fortnite content creator and YouTuber named Kaidoz,has recently attempted a brand new stunt. With a phone strapped to a rig tied to a weather balloon carried up into the edge of the planet’s atmosphere, Kaidoz attempted to win a game from space.

How to play Fortnite from space

It would be fair to say that the overwhelming majority of Fortnite players play from the surface of the Earth, and not usually hundreds of thousands of kilometers in the sky. The method to make this stunt work was actually quite involved, as Kaidoz shows during his video.

After constructing a rig which would hold a phone playing Fortnite, Kaidoz then had to account for the various extremes specific to Fortnite. As an example, the extreme cold could actually freeze the phone, effectively turning the experiment into a bizarre way to destroy a phone rather than an attempt to win a game of Fortnite.

To manage this, the rig was built with a heater to ensure that the electronic function during the brief window when the phone could actually be considered "in space." Lastly, a camera was attached and pointed at the screen, which streamed the footage to Kaidoz who was required to remain in the oxygen-rich environment found on the Earth's surface.

With this setup, Kaidoz was able to control his Fortnite character from Earth while his phone scratched the planet’s ceiling.

How did the games go?

Perhaps the most surprising part of the entire stunt was that the game was even playable. Kaidoz remarked that the latency was surprisingly low to the point where it only affected his gameplay during the time when the Fortnite rig was plummeting out of control to the Earth.

The hardest part was that Kaidoz had to watch the phone running Fortnite through a tablet, making certain small features very difficult to see precisely.

So at the very least, Kaidoz was able to play the game. To see if he wins, you’ll just have to check out the video yourself.