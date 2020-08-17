Fortnite developer Epic Games is currently in a huge, public battle with two of the biggest companies on the planet. Both Apple and Google are involved in lawsuits against Epic, as the developer didn't appreciate the two removing Fortnite from their respective mobile stores. According to the tech giants, Epic's new payment plans don't align with their stores' guidelines.

While all of that is huge news and should be for quite some time, another story has quietly developed behind the scenes. Various Fortnite professionals and personalities were, of course, following the story very closely. However, unlike others in the community, they weren't quick to defend Epic Games against Apple or Google.

Epic Games doesn't receive support from Fortnite pros

Shortly after news of the lawsuits against Apple and Google went public, the hashtag #FreeFortnite started trending on Twitter. Many fans believe Epic was in the right, as the two companies' policies on monetary payouts for mobile transactions seem a bit unfair.

Also, players didn't enjoy the fact that both companies completely removed Fortnite from their stores. Now, as a result, the Chapter 2 Season 4 update can't even be played on mobile devices.

Epic Games has defied the App Store Monopoly. In retaliation, Apple is blocking Fortnite from a billion devices.



Visit https://t.co/K3S07w5uEk and join the fight to stop 2020 from becoming "1984" https://t.co/tpsiCW4gqK — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

Deciding who is in the right is a matter of opinion. Although, to some Fortnite professionals, who's in the wrong is pretty clear. Soon after the #FreeFortnite movement went viral, various Fortnite influencers started their own hashtag, #FreePatchNotes. Some slander against Epic Games accompanied it, for the company's lack of communication with the community since Season 10.

I would tweet out free fortnite, but you guys stopped listening to us after a black hole event, and took out patch notes. And now there is no communication, so frankly Idgaf — NRG Edgey (@Edgeyy) August 13, 2020

According to some professionals, Epic lost the ability to ask for community help when it stopped posting patch notes and listening to fans. The exact tweet above was posted by a plethora of Fortnite pros, who all expressed the same sentiment. However, others took a more... direct approach when it came to calling out the American company.

HOW TO FIX FORTNITE:

remove every server

remove assault rifles

remove skins what’s the point

don’t allow keyboard and mouse

remove aim assist from controller

Remove duos game mode

fully remove competitive

add a shotgun that does 200 damages every time you hit someone — CallMeXory (@CallMeXory) August 13, 2020

It's clear that the pro community wants Epic to pay for its wrongdoings in the past. The general consensus is that the company slowly ruined Fortnite by not listening to fans, but now wants their help to combat Apple and Google.

It now seems the company behind Fortnite is fighting two battles, one against the two tech giants, and the other against its competitive player base. Who will come out on top?