Fortnite and Rocket League: Llama Rama rewards event

Fortnite parent and developer company, Epic Games, announced a collaboration event between Rocket League and Fortnite. The event will hold in-game rewards for both games in a promotional event to celebrate the free-to-play release of Rocket League.

Rocket League is completely different than Fortnite, and for those who don't know, is essentially soccer but with really fast cars that can get insane amounts of height. Two teams face off and the number of players varies, but the idea is to score goals with vehicles at high speeds and fast maneuvers. Now, both games will gave intersecting in-game rewards.

Fortnite X Rocket League: Llama Rama event

Rocket League is going free-to-play on the Epic Games store and to celebrate, in-game rewards will be happening in both games. The event will begin on September 23, 2020, which is when Rocket League will also go free-to-play on the Epic Games Store. This means that Rocket League will also be removed from the Steam store and become unavailable for future purchases on that platform. The developers have stated that support will continue for those that own the game on Steam.

Epic has yet to tell us more about the Fortnite X Rocket League event, but there are some details that are out now. The first reward is a $10 Epic Games store coupon that will be rewarded to anyone who downloads Rocket League on the store. The coupon can be used on qualifying content or games that are over $15.

Players will get more Rocket League rewards for logging into an Epic-linked account. Those rewards will be the Sun Ray Boost and the Hot Rocks Trail. An additional cosmetic, the Chopper EG Wheels, will be given out to players who link their accounts for cross-progression.

(Image Credit: Rocket League)

There haven't been any concrete announcements on what rewards will be coming to Fortnite for the event. We can assume that themed items from both games will be going to Fortnite and Rocket League as a promotional event. Cosmetics like gliders and new trails would be perfect for the crossover.

The event also makes a lot of sense since the Fortnite developers, Epic Games, acquired Psyonix, the Rocket League developers, last year. Epic is now using that acquisition to move yet another game to their store and bring further exciting events to Fortnite. We are bound to hear more news in the coming week about the in-game rewards we can expect.