Fortnite skins done right, the Imperial Stormtrooper comes to the island

Fortnite will be getting another Star Wars crossover skin, with players soon able to play as their favorite white-armored space soldiers.

The Imperial Stormtrooper skin is now available, alongside a unique X-Wing glider for players who want to drop into the island in style. The Imperial Stormtrooper armor is one of the single most recognizable outfits within the Star Wars universe, making its inclusion in Fortnite unmistakable.

Run a full system check and get ready for light-speed!



Celebrate Star Wars and The Mandalorian with the Vanguard Squadron X-Wing Glider and Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit. Grab them in the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/esNFnruRqq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 18, 2020

Stormtroopers in Fortnite

Imperial Stormtroopers are notorious for their inability to hit the heroes of whatever movie they’re in. Whether it’s Han and Luke running down a hall, or Rey and Finn attempting to outrun a pair of Tie Fighters, Imperial Stormtroopers are almost comically unable to hit their mark.

Fortunately for anyone who wants to wear this skin, the Stormtrooper curse only seems to come into play when aiming at main characters, and there are none of them in Fortnite.

Anyone who wants to reimagine Stormtroopers as a hyper-competent fighting unit should pick this skin up and see if they can win a few rounds of Fortnite.

Star Wars crossovers and Fortnite

Thank you jay draws for this information — 🎄Mr Christmasard🎄 (@Mrbrandonard) December 18, 2020

Beyond that, the Stormtrooper skin in Fortnite is actually an interesting inclusion for the Star Wars crossovers this season. Given that the previous season relied so heavily on its crossovers, it’s a relief to see this season’s crossovers are more reserved.

Advertisement

Although there are certainly some issues with this season’s crossovers, the Stormtrooper skin works very well. This comes down to a number of reasons, but perhaps the biggest one is that the Stormtroopers aren’t main characters in the Star Wars films and shows.

There are a seemingly endless number of Stormtroopers in every Star Wars property that takes place after The Phantom Menace, meaning that players who don the outfit can reasonably assume the persona of one of the Stormtroopers, rather than simply wearing a costume.

This distinction is what can make some skins and crossovers feel more natural than others, and it’s why there was significant fan backlash against the Kratos and Master Chief skins, than there will be against one of this kind.