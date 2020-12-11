Master Chief, Michonne, and Daryl Dixon coming to Fortnite

During an announcement at The Game Awards, it was revealed that the Master Chief, Michonne, and Daryl Dixon would all be making their way to Fortnite.

Fortnite is in the middle of a bounty hunter-themed season right now, with no shortage of fun and interesting characters. In addition to already featuring a crossover with The Mandalorian, Fortnite will include new Halo and The Walking Dead crossovers as well.

Defender of humanity and destroyer of alien ringworlds, the Master Chief arrives as the next Hunter to the Island.



Grab The Master Chief Set in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/tutqZSyJFI — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2020

Fortnite Season 5 crossovers

So far, Fortnite Season 5 features a number of well-known characters. Although not to the extent of the previous season being entirely connected with Marvel, this season features the above mentioned Halo, The Walking Dead, and The Mandalorian crossovers while also featuring Kratos from the God of War series.

It’s fair to say that this season has more third-party characters than players were initially expecting, especially as a follow-up to such a crossover-intense season. Nevertheless, these characters are being incorporated into the game and season arc in a way that is not too jarring.

Fortnite adds a beloved Halo map into the game

Of course, one of these crossovers is clearly getting more attention than the others. In addition to adding the iconic Master Chief into Fortnite, Epic Games announced that the beloved map Blood Gulch from the original Halo has been recreated in creative mode.

To make this announcement, Epic got perhaps the most well-known Halo-based comedy show to make the reveal as Rooster Teeth played their Red vs. Blue characters within the new map in order to build up excitement.

The Walking Dead - Now Found Everywhere

Fortnite adopting two of the most well-liked characters from The Walking Dead was also noteworthy. The Walking Dead has managed to get its characters featured across fandoms and genres over the last few years, with Fortnite being the latest addition.

Fans of The Walking Dead can also find its characters popping up in games as different as Magic: The Gathering, Tekken 7, and Brawlhalla. These crossovers are in conjunction with the numerous games based on The Walking Dead, including games like the Telltale Series and the VR game Saints and Sinners.

Perhaps, it isn’t so surprising to see these characters brought to Fortnite after all.