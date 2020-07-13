Fortnite: Summer Drift skin now available

An old skin as returned for the Summer Splash event in Fortnite.

Take a look at the Summer Drift skin and see if it's right for you.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This summer has had an abundance of beach themed Fortnite skins for players to pick up, all of which fits Fortnite Season 3’s ongoing water theme. If you’ve been stuck in quarantine, at least you can take a look at this new skin and remember what summer used to be like.

Fortnite skins and you

Ready to hang loose and work on a tan. Beach vibes only.



Grab the Summer Drift Outfit in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/83xE0uDMIh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 12, 2020

This skin is currently available in the item shop and costs 1500 V-bucks. Fortnite skins have been the number one way players have to show off their personality and style and are easily the most purchased cosmetic item in the game. However, items on the shop don’t stick around forever so if this one fits your personality be sure to pick it up whenever you can.

Even though Fortnite is a free game, it has managed to have the highest revenue of any game for two years running. This makes sense when you realize that the average amount of money spent per player in the Fortnite shop is $58.25. Roughly 68.8% of players have spent money at some point on the game as well, and if we only count them the average amount spent goes up to $84.67.

Fortnite monetization strategies

Season 5 was released 2 years ago today! 😥#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/RXzLZAAQCZ — FNLeaksAndInfo // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) July 12, 2020

Free to play games have become quite the norm as of late, but Fortnite indisputably leads the charge. One benefit Fortnite has cultivated, however, is the fact that its in game purchases are totally cosmetic, and as a result do not give the purchaser any kind of advantage over the other players.

The reason this is important is that the most profitable asset in Fortnite is the game itself, even if the shop is where the money is made. Fortnite attracts players and content creators because the game is seen as a level playing field. You never need to worry about losing to someone simply because they bought a better weapon than you. Instead, anything anyone does to beat you can be learned and adapted into your own play style.

Fortnite is a prime example of a good product making a good return.