Fortnite: SypherPK loses his cool at a troll on stream

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is known to be an extremely calm and composed content creator and streamer on Twitch. One of the most popular Fortnite players across the planet, SypherPK is renowned for his educational content on YouTube and Twitch.

During a recent stream on Twitch though, SypherPK seemed lose his cool, as he was caught in a heated verbal argument with another player, who kept talking back to the streamer even after SypherPK told him to "get the f*** out of here".

Fortnite streamer SypherPK rages against trash-talker

In a heated argument with a trash-talking troll, SypherPK went on a rant, in an attempt to humiliate the person with statements, audible in the video clip above. He said,

"F***ing idiot, DONKEY!"

To which the troll tried to mock SypherPK, making a caricature of the way SypherPK said "Donkey". This made SypherPK work hard to keep his cool, and he went on to calmly say,

"Holy S**t! You sound like a dumbass, you sound like a loser. You sound like everything I thought you were. Get the f*** out of here."

To this, the troll audaciously responded with a "What did I do?"

At this point SypherPK appeared to have completely lost his cool as he exploded with an outlash,

"Don't talk back to me you little s**t! Get the f*** outta here!"

To this the troll mocked him by saying "don't cry", which was met with another "Don't talk back to me donkey" from SypherPK.

This outburst from the American Fortnite streamer came as a bit of fun to many of his fans, who are otherwise used to his calm and composed manner of dealing with trolls.

Fans react to SypherPK's rage clip

This was not SypherPK's first instance of losing his cool on stream though, as earlier in the year, a similar incident had occurred as well. SypherPK has also previously admitted on Twitter that the streamer has been working on his rage issues while playing the game.