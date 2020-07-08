Fortnite: Traps (sort of) return to the game

Traps have made their return to Fortnite, just not in a way most of you would have expected.

Players can find traps in the ongoing High Explosives LTM.

(Image Credit: @NebuDesigns)

Perhaps you might have heard it, like a whisper in the wind, the hushed tones as people discuss it as though it were some dark hidden secret. Could it be? Would they do such a thing? What does this mean for the people? Did Epic really put traps back into Fortnite?

Yes… and no.

This was initially a puzzle for me as I had heard the occasional rumor that traps had made some kind of secret return to the game. Without seeing any immediately conclusive evidence, however, I brushed it off as a rumor or possible hoax. It turns out I was simply looking in the wrong place.

Fortnite players will not find traps in normal/arena games

Don’t worry (or cheer) too soon though, traps did not return to the game in a way that could impact your normal games. Anyone who remembers the days of trap rushing towers, or just plastering traps all over your own builds as defense, should note that Fortnite will not be returning to those days, at least not just yet.

Where can players find traps in Fortnite

Players will be able to find traps if they play the “High Explosives” LTM currently available in the game. Fortnite: High Explosives is, as you might guess, a game mode where the only weapons available are explosive weapons, namely rockets and grenades. This means that, while traps are technically available, players will almost certainly have the tools to dismantle or ignore them entirely. Still, it is an interesting novelty that players can attempt to land kills with traps again in Fortnite.

If you are looking to try out High Explosives, be sure to make sure you remember a few tips about how to play with and around traps. Although it might be tempting to leave them around the map, traps are best used when attempting to hold or take a fortified location from another player. Common tactics include diving into an enemy fortification and spamming the walls with traps, hoping that they will activate before your opponent can flee or kill you.

If you fear someone might do this to you, preplan an escape route to jump through so that you can run before the traps trigger. Alternatively, fill your own walls with traps so that opponents can not. Lastly, if you aren’t sure what to do about them, just blow up the whole building. That usually takes care of it.