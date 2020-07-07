Fortnite: Everything you need to know about the High Explosives LTM

The High Explosives LTM recently returned to Fortnite.

Here's a quick breakdown of the game mode as well as some tips for how to play.

Limited Time Modes are back for the Fortnite Summer Splash event. Out now is the event “High Explosives,” where all weapon drops and loot has been replaced with explosive weapons.

Fortnite High Explosives game mode info

So obviously your opinions on rockets and grenades will tell you whether or not you would enjoy the High Explosives game mode in Fortnite. However, even if you personally hate (or love) rockets in Fortnite, there are a few other things to consider. The gameplay changes a ton when everyone has explosive weapons. Take a look at what plays different to see if it sounds like something you might enjoy.

High Explosives - Offense

When playing Fortnite High Explosives, you’re going to have to rethink how you attack your opponents. Firstly, high ground is going to matter much more than it already does. A near miss firing up will fly harmlessly into the sky while a near miss firing down will hit the ground near your intended target and still hit them for a significant amount of splash damage. Therefore, when building offensively you want to prioritize height more than you would in a normal game, and maybe skip the sneaky shenanigans of tunneling through on ground level. Additionally, you may want to avoid building a roof or wall behind you if you have the high ground as you don’t want to give your opponents something to hit near you.

High Explosives - Defense

Defense in Fortnite High Explosives is going to prioritize withstanding your opponents attacks from above. This means emphasizing fast roofs and other builds above you while you attempt to get your opponent to lose track of your movements. Also, while firing up at your opponent might not be as effective, the tools you have will be much more effective at destroying your opponent’s builds if they get too greedy with them. Knock down their towers, take them out of the sky, and reclaim the high ground in order to turn around a bad engagement.

Currently High Explosives is available as a squad game mode, so give it a shot with some friends, or just let your group fill up with strangers, and decide for yourself whether it’s the game for you.