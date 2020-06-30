Fortnite Summer Splash 2020

2020 has been an odd year for everyone, and time is rapidly unwinding until all temporal meaning has been completely lost.

If you’ve been wanting to spend your summers on a beach enjoying the sunlight, Fortnite is here to give you a way to enjoy that while still maintaining your social distancing protocols

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Season 3’s Summer Splash Events

Summer is just getting started with the Fortnite Summer Splash 🌊



Throughout the season dive in for a rotation of refreshed classic LTMs along with some all-new modes. Also, keep an eye on the Item Shop for new and returning summer styles!



Read more: https://t.co/lf9FKRuC76 pic.twitter.com/jAG9FzqzV3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 30, 2020

Epic has promised players a series of classic fan favorite LTMs for players to enjoy during their Summer Splash event, calling out by name the Fog of War, Close Encounters, Unvaulted, and Catch! Events. Additionally, Epic has promised this Fortnite event series will also get a few new features in order to keep it fresh for players.

Beachwear and Summer Themed Fortnite Skins

Fortnite Summer Splash has officially begun! New and old LTM’s until August! pic.twitter.com/nrHl6njK5z — Volt Meowscles (@ItsMeowscles) June 30, 2020

Fortnite is certainly no stranger to style, and this summer promises more than a few new skins for players to pick up along the way. In addition to the secret 4th of July skin, players can pick up their own Shark-Suit or Par Patroller skins during this event, as well as old favorites like the Summer Drift and Beach Bomber skins slated to return.

Fortnite Summer Splash Event Schedule

LTM’s returning with Summer Splash:



- Fog of War

- Close Encounters

- Unvaulted

- Catch



And more #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/E1fKBEbqX2 — Fortnite Leaks And News!! (@LegitLeaksFort) June 30, 2020

The exact dates for the skins and LTM rotation are unknown, but the event as a whole is believed to take place from July 3rd to July 12th. Nick Farrell at RealSport outlines his reasoning for this time period as coinciding with Epic’s Fortnite designers announcing that as the window when they will take their vacations, a period which coincides with the Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 9’s summer event scheduling.

Summer Splash and the New Patch

13.20 Patch Notes pic.twitter.com/Emnw7iSviZ — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) June 30, 2020

This event comes hot on the heels of the latest Fortnite patch. As the water recedes, more beaches will be revealed, giving players more chances to walk on the sands and soak in the sun as they build, shoot, and ride their way to victory. Be sure to check out the Flare Gun and other new goodies this patch brought into the game to prepare yourself for the Summer Splash event before it starts in a few days.