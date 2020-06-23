Fortnite: Updates to the FNCS and Competitive Schedule Announcement
The Fortnite Champion Series is set to return for Season 3. Epic recently released an announcement on a few rule changes.
Fortnite Competitive Rule Changes
Epic recently announced changes intended to the competitive rules ensure fair play and ensure that the event remains “living-room safe.” Among these changes are new penalties to players caught smurfing and a general ban on players with inappropriate names that would negatively represent the game in a public environment. Epic also reminded players of their policy for competitive Fortnite of delaying the release of all new weapons and loot drops for two weeks on competitive servers in order to gather more information about the competitive viability of each new weapon.
Competitive management policies such as these are important for maintaining the competitive Fortnite scene, and to prevent a new weapon from creating stale and boring play when these weapons are released.
Where to watch
Epic has announced that they will be broadcasting competitive Fortnite with commentary through Twitch. Although this season’s broadcasts will have the difficulty of dealing with social distancing measures, the commentary is a great way for new and veteran players to keep up with the game, even if you aren’t all that familiar with all of the game’s features or terminology.
Fortnite Competitive schedule
The current Fortnite competitive schedule is posted on Epic’s blog as follows:
Contender-Only Trios Cash Cups: Every Wednesday from July 15 - August 12
Champion-Only Trios Cash Cups: Every Wednesday from July 15 - August 12
Platform Cash Cups: Every Thursday from July 16 - August 13
Hype Nite: Every Sunday from July 19 - August 16
FNCS Qualifier 1: August 1
FNCS Qualifier 2: August 2
FNCS Qualifier 3: August 8
FNCS Qualifier 4: August 9
FNCS Finals: August 14 - August 16
*All dates are subject to change
*All dates are subject to change

Be sure to check in on Twitch to watch these games. Also be sure to check out some other competitive gaming events while you're there!