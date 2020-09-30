Fortnite: Week Six Challenges Leaked

Fortnite is expected to receive it’s next patch tomorrow, bringing with it another set of challenges for players to complete. Each challenge completed awards you with a significant boost to your XP, leveling up your Fortnite Battlepass and potentially unlocking new skins.

Fortnite Week Six Challenges

The new challenges are as follows:

Search Chests at Weeping Woods (7)

Eliminations at Misty Meadows (3)

Collect Stone from Coral Castle (300)

Consume a Legendary fish (1)

Consume Foraged Items at Holly Hedges (10)

Ride a Zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks (1)

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther’s Kinetic Shockwave (1,000)

I caught Midas flopper! — FORTNITE PLAYER BurakWijt (@BurakWijt) September 28, 2020

🎂🎂🎂



Tomorrow Fortnite celebrates its 3rd Birthday! Join us for Birthday Challenges which include free rewards!



More info tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/JmadoWnvDh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 25, 2020

The standout challenge for next week is the task to consume a legendary fish in Fortnite. Although relatively simple and straightforward, this challenge implies that fish drop rates may have been adjusted, and Epic wants players to fish more as a result. Most likely this has to do with the Midas Fish, which had been disabled in game for quite some time.

According to reports, prior to the fish being enabled in game it had a 0.00004% drop rate. However, following its activation, it was discovered to have a 1% drop rate, but could only be fished with a pro fishing rod.

Surely, casting your fishing rod 100 times to get a Midas Flopper is a little bit more manageable than the millions of times it could have taken before.

Notes about the Week Six Fortnite Challenges

Advertisement

Beyond the obvious difficulty of finding a Midas Flopper, the rest of the challenges seem fairly easy. Players can expect a surge in the populations of certain areas, Weeping Woods, Misty Meadows, and so on.

However, given the simplicity of next week’s challenges, you shouldn’t have to worry too much about these challenges significantly affecting how the game plays. Likely, players will simply complete their goals and then move on to playing the game normally, or perhaps move to more specific character based challenges instead.

Of course, if you finish these quickly and want another challenge to complete, don’t forget to complete the hidden secret Downfall challenge that was discovered not too long ago.