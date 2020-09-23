Fortnite: Third Birthday challenges and rewards

Happy Birthday to one of the most successful and widely played battle royale games in the world. The shared experiences and special moments which Fortnite brought its players are something to be celebrated. If you’re ready to blow out some candles and eat some cake, then make sure you log in for the Fortnite Birthday event.

Everything we know about Fortnite's third birthday event:https://t.co/4fVhZjqA5g — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) September 23, 2020

Fortnite Birthday Challenges

Players interested in taking part in the Fortnite Birthday Celebrations will be pleased to note that there are some challenges for you to complete. These challenges are not hard, they’re mostly just to get you to play during the event, and therefore shouldn’t need any kind of guide or advice.

These are the Fortnite Birthday Challenges:

Play matches (10)

Dance in front of different Birthday Cakes (10)

Outlast Opponents (500)

Gain health or shield from Birthday Cake (50)

As simple as they are, all you should need to do if you want to complete these challenges and win your free rewards is log on and play the game, and you should get them naturally.

#Fortnite Birthday Bus Sneak Peak! 🥳



This is what the 3rd birthday bus will look like during the birthday event this weekend #FortniteSeason4



Via @SizzyLeaks pic.twitter.com/jbzxmYKUeW — JayKey | Fortnite News 🎮 (@JayKeyFN) September 23, 2020

Fortnite Birthday Rewards

So far, we know Fortnite will be giving away a free “Cakey” wrap, a birthday themed candy colored gun wrap that functions more like a celebration and future reminder of an event rather than just a cool wrap to have. Additionally, players will get access to the new Fortnite emote, “Take the Cake.” From what we can see from the emote description and appearance, it looks like a character holding a cake about to blow out the candles.

Advertisement

Other rewards include a large cake for your Fortnite character to wear on their back, and a Birthday Cake spray.

Fortnite 3rd Birthday Rewards! (These should be part of Challenges) + Battlebus! pic.twitter.com/WXVgFAnLrG — Merl (@Merl) September 23, 2020

These kinds of free event rewards and celebrations in Fortnite serve as milestone markers for the wider community. Breaking out your third birthday skins and rewards is a way that you can let your friends around you know that you participated in a once in a lifetime event. After all, a birthday only comes once a year, whether for Fortnite or for anyone else.