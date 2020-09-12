Fortnite birthday celebrations leaked as game turns 3 years old

Fortnite is nearing its third year of release and celebrations are seemingly being planned for the 26th. A Fortnite data leaker recently found special weapon skins and party balloons added to the games files.

I can confirm a Fortnite 2020 Birthday!



This will be introduced with the 12.20 update. Fortnite BR's birthday is on the 26th, with the event around then.



Below are 2 unfinished looks at upcoming wraps that will be obtainable then. Also, Party Balloon files were added in 12.10. pic.twitter.com/yotD6xu26t — Mang0e - Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0eLeaks) September 11, 2020

Three years of Fortnite

It’s hard to imagine the single most played game in the world has been around for just under three years. In that relatively short time, Fortnite has managed to break all kinds of records, and has ended up the most profitable game for two years running.

Fortnite has also rapidly transformed the role a game can have on popular culture, and has even managed to integrate physical performances into the virtual space, something even more needed given the limitations placed upon us due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortnite catapulted Epic Games into one of the most influential game companies, and even tech companies, around, and almost completely altered the landscape of gaming on its own. Therefore, we can understand why Epic might want to celebrate the game’s third birthday.

Fortnite’s widening influence

Fortnite might have begun as just another battle royale game on the market, but by now it has become so much more. Epic has used Fortnite as a platform to raise issues related to popular culture, a venue for performances, and so much more.

However, as the game is in the midst of a massive crossover event with Marvel it’s important to remember that this would have been nearly unthinkable when Fortnite began. In the early seasons, the closest Fortnite could get to something like this were allusions and parodies to popular characters, basically anything protected by fair use which didn’t necessitate a licensing agreement.

Now, however, Fortnite can freely integrate and include popular characters, and companies often seek them out to do so. The power dynamics have shifted tremendously in ways that no one could have expected back in 2017.

Party balloons and weapon wraps

According to the data leaked by @Mang0eLeaks, Fortnite players can expect at least two wraps to be added to the game, as well as something necessitating party balloons. Additionally, we can assume that Epic likely has more planned, with possible LTMs, special deals and events, possible birthday-related items or locations added to the game’s map, and so on.

Players should keep an eye on the 26th and be ready to check out what kind of celebrations Fortnite has in mind.