When is Fortnite coming back to the App Store?

Almost one month ago exactly, Apple and Google removed Fortnite from their App Store and Google Play Store respectively. Since then, Epic Games, Apple, and Google have been embroiled in a corporate battle which has traversed many fields. Legal argumentation, political appeals, monopoly accusations, pragmatic exaltation, and volleys and jabs aimed at each other’s public reputation.

Fortnite removed, a battle soon to follow

Unfortunately, beneath the hyperbole and dramatic metaphor, the feud between Apple and Epic has not been quite so exciting. The two companies have indeed attempted to damage each others’ reputations, but if you care more about the products they make than the image they sell then that will not matter to you.

Ultimately, this fight mostly just limits the ways players have to play Fortnite, something that ranges from a minor inconvenience to an insurmountable obstacle depending on each player’s personal situation.

So when will it end?

These kinds of corporate fights have a tendency to last as long as both companies believe the fight is more profitable than a concession. That is to say, Epic stands to profit greatly by limiting Apple’s control over the iOS marketplace, while Apple could potentially lose much more than the money it makes off of Fortnite.

Regulations and limitations on Apple’s control and ability to charge a high fee on the App Store could seriously cut into Apple’s revenue. Therefore, it is likely that Apple will not only continue this fight as long as possible, but push to make an example out of Epic Games for challenging them.

Likewise, while Epic has less to gain than Apple has to lose, the potential gains in reputation, the restoration of Fortnite to the App Store, and the basic desire not to be made into an example will likely encourage Epic Games to continue so long as they have the funds to do so.

Or, if we return to the realm of metaphor, both companies’ armies are well supplied and have much to gain or lose through the outcome of this battle, and so we can expect that the fighting shall continue until one side buckles and the other takes the field.

What this means for Fortnite

Ultimately, Fortnite will remain absent from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store until a higher power, either through court proceedings or legislation, forces either to acquiesce. For Android devices, this is a moot point as Fortnite will remain accessible whether through the Google Play Store, another Android App Store, or even just through Epic Games’ own dedicated source.

For the App Store, however, Fortnite for iOS devices will likely be gone for quite a long time, barring a temporary injunction.