Fortnite: Apple backs off, offers indefinite extension to "Sign In with Apple"

A few days ago, Apple announced that they would begin blocking “Sign In with Apple” for Fortnite for iOS devices, a move which could have potentially led to players losing access to their Fortnite accounts and anything they may have purchased. Fortunately, today Apple announced that they would issue an “indefinite extension,” as posted on the Fortnite Status Twitter page.

Fortnite players who use “Sign In with Apple”

If you play or played Fortnite predominantly through iOS devices, then you might be at risk should Apple change their mind again. “Sign In with Apple” allows players to access Fortnite without having to make an Epic Games account, something which simplifies the process for players who already have an Apple ID on their iOS device.

If Apple withdraws support for the function, the only way to log in to your Fortnite account would be if you have an up to date Epic Games account and password, something which may have been skipped if you never had a reason to set one up before.

If, by the time that support is withdrawn, you hadn’t set up your account and password for Fortnite through Epic Games, then the only way to regain access to your Fortnite account and anything you might have bought or unlocked on it would be to have it manually recovered by Epic. However, no one knows how long a manual recovery would take, or what kind of information would be needed.

To be safe, Fortnite players on iOS devices should make sure their account information and passwords are up to date as soon as possible.

Why Apple may have attempted to withdraw support, and then caved in

Although Apple has attempted to maintain a neutral public face throughout their fight with Epic, it would seem that this fight has agitated them greatly. They may have been seeking a way to hit back at Epic, in retaliation for the damage to their reputation.

Had they withdrawn their support, Epic would have had to commit resources to recovering and pacifying the affected Fortnite community, however Apple may have miscalculated where players would place the blame. This affair came off as a vindictive attack by Apple that harmed their own customers more than Epic.

With the backlash they received, and with more to come if they followed through, the decision was made to issue an “indefinite extension,” effectively halting the issue.