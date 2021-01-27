Fortnite Winter Trials: Everything we know so far

The Fortnite leaks keep coming courtesy of HYPEX, this time with a leak of the Fortnite Winter Trials website.

This new event will have many unique items for players to earn, all with a wintery theme. The event will also see players teaming up with high profile Fortnite players.

Fortnite Winter Trials

As can be seen in the video above, players will vote for a challenge, support a team, and play Fortnite for a chance to earn different rewards. There are 12 in-game cosmetics to earn, each costing a certain number of Winter Trial badges.

The Fortnite Winter Trials website explains:

"To get rewards you need to sign in to the website and collect badges by completing various tasks. Please refer to the rewards section to see how many badges you need for each prize.”

The activities that will earn players badges are:

Logging into the game - 1 badge

Voting for a challenge - 1 badge for each challenge

Giving a team a thumbs up once a day -1 badge

Playing Fortnite for 20 minutes (stacks) - 1 badge every 20 minutes played

The challenges players can vote on consist of items like completing bounties, refraining from using certain weapons, and killing NPCs. The Fortnite Winter Themes website also listed other challenges like parkour creative maps and several community challenges.

With the voted-on challenge, four community challenges, two creative challenges, and a surprise challenge, there will be seven to complete each day.

Completing challenges also earns points for the team players choose. The joinable teams known so far are Nick Eh 30, SypherPK, Nate Hill, and EMADGG. Players can choose a different group to support each day by giving it a thumbs up.

The most exciting part of the Fortnite Winter Trials is that it requires participation both in-game and on the Fortnite Winter Trials website.