How to get Predator's cloaking device in Fortnite Season 5

The ability to turn invisible using the cloaking device is what makes the Predator a formidable hunter in Fortnite.

This device lets the Predator stalk his prey without them knowing, making him the one of the best hunters in the entire universe. However, whoever defeats him has a chance of claiming the cloaking device which makes him invisible.

How to get Predators cloaking device in Fortnite

The process of obtaining this cloaking device in Fortnite is very simple. Players need to defeat the Predator NPC at Stealthy Stronghold to gain control of this device. However, the Predator isn't an easy opponent.

This cloaking device allows the Predator to go invisible while engaging in combat with the players. And given the area, it's very easy to lose track of this NPC once he's gone invisible. The Predator also has a lot of health, making the process of defeating him a very lengthy affair in Fortnite.

When you kill the predator he drops one/some of these:



- Floppers

- Ammo

- His Device — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 20, 2021

Once defeated, the Predator drops ammo, a few floppers and his cloaking device. Players can then use this cloaking device to go invisible. Players can stay invisible for 30 seconds at a stretch before the cloaking device enters a cooldown.

There's a one second exit warning and a 5 second warning before the device enters cooldown. This gives players a fair idea of when their invisibility wears off, allowing them to plan out their next moves in the game while using this device.

Advertisement

Some Predator Device Stats:



- Duration: 30 seconds

- Cooldown: 30 seconds

- Exit Duration: 1 second

- Expire Alert: last 5 seconds

- NPC can go transparent too for 15 sec & 30 sec cooldown — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 20, 2021

Turning invisible in the game is something which will be desired by a lot of people. Not only will it help players get out of a lot of sticky situations, but it'll also help them pick off their enemies without being spotted.

Predator's Cloak Device ingame! (Follow @ximton too cause it wouldn't be leaked without his help) pic.twitter.com/uiTwIh9tbc — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 20, 2021

The invisibility that the cloaking device offers can be disengaged by reloading a weapon, or when the weilder is swimming in Fortnite. Other than that, the effect of the cloaking device lasts for a full 30 seconds in the game.

This is the only Predator related item that needs to be acquired in-game by defeating the NPC at Stealthy Stronghold. All other Predator related items, including the skin and the legendary pickaxe, can be unlocked by completing the Jungle Hunter quests in Fortnite.