How get Predator's legendary pickaxe in Fortnite Season 5

The legendary Predator has made its way to the Fortnite island brandishing a pickaxe. Besides looking cool, the pickaxe also works well as a weapon for the Predator when he's out of ammo. This aspect makes this hunter one of the deadliest on the island.

How to get the Predators legendary pickaxe in Fortnite Season 5

The Yautja wrist blade is the newest legendary pickaxe that's available in Fortnite after the 15.21 update. This pickaxe can be obtained for free in Fortnite. Players need to complete a simple Jungle Hunter challenge to unlock the item.

To win the Yautja, players will have to spend 30 seconds within a 10m radius of another player as the Predator. Although this isn't a tough challenge, the cloaking device will make this challenge easier to complete. Other items are tied to different Jungle Hunter quests as well. Completing those quests will earn players the respective items for the challenges they've completed.

However, players must note that the battle pass is required to obtain these challenges. Those who haven't purchased the battle pass won't be able to participate in these challenges.

The best part about the Yautja is the 30 damage it inflicts with every third strike against a player. For the first two strikes, the damage is 20 per hit. From the third hit on, the damage goes up to 30.

The predator uses his pickaxe as a weapon in-game, here are the stats:



* Damage per hit (with a knockback):

- Hit1: 20, Hit2: 20, hit3: 30



* Environment Damage:

- Hit1: 100, Hit2: 100, hit3: 200 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 20, 2021

Those itching to get their hands on this legendary pickaxe in Fortnite should complete the Jungle Hunter challenge to unlock the Predator.

The current season of Fortnite is getting more interesting with every passing day. The Predator's existence on the island with other bounty hunters will make the game more interesting.