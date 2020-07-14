Fortnite: Yacht challenge and location tips

The Fortnite Season 3 Week 5 challenges are out and players are beginning to work towards leveling up their battle passes. One of the challenges tasks players with landing at the Yacht location and surviving to the top 25. Here’s some quick advice on how to accomplish this goal.

Fortnite Yacht Location

The Deadpool Yacht has been featured in previous challenges, and has been around long enough that most players likely have a high degree of familiarity with it. However, given this week’s challenge it can be worth it to go over it once more.

The yacht lies in the far north of the Fortnite island, and is a close quarters location attached to a small barge of shipping containers. The area has an abundance of metal, but farming it might be difficult with the expected surge in people attempting to land there. Because the Yacht’s floors somewhat damaged from the flood, the location also has an element of verticality wherein the players in upper floors will have good positioning when fighting players in lower floors. Lastly, the location has enough loot that it can arm enough people to have a pretty big shootout.

Fortnite Yacht strategies

Given that Fortnite challenges you to simply survive, there are two main strategies for tackling the yacht. Players can attempt to win the location and come out on top in order to position themselves for a top 25 finish. Alternatively, players can land there and quickly abandon the location in the hopes of looting a less contested area.

The first strategy is difficult, but will reward players with the entire POI in loot and resources. If this is the strategy you wish to attempt, you’ll want to make sure you land sooner than anyone else, grab some quick loot, and eliminate any players who fail to give you proper distance. This will position you in enough of a lead that you can attempt to win the location, although if enough players land you may consider letting them eliminate each other instead.

The other strategy encourages you to land and quickly abandon the location for loot in the surrounding locations. If this area is too highly contested then it is best to leave quickly and let the others fight over the loot. Since landing there is the only requirement for the Fortnite challenge, quickly jumping off the ledge will allow you to swim to safety. Loot outside the POI is going to be sparse, but it might give you a better chance at lasting until the top 25 spot.