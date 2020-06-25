Fortnite: Week 2 Challenge - Deadpool floaties locations

Fortnite Season 3 has been out for a little more than a week now and players are getting started on their week 2 challenges.

The locations for the Deadpool floaties at the Yacht have been released.

(Image Credit: @_IBISFNIntel_)

Fortnite Challenge - Find Deadpool floaties at The Yacht

The Yacht can be found at the very top of the new Fortnite Season 3 map, a small floating barge between the two main northern islands. This rusted location is tight, compact, and host to this week’s Deadpool themed challenge. Players can expect a fair bit of competition there as everyone scrambles to find three Deadpool floaties.

Deadpool floaty locations

There are five dedicated spawn locations on the Fortnite Yacht for players to find these floaties.

All images thanks to Bodil40 on Youtube, be sure to check out his content.

1. Red cargo container with a bed, east of the yacht.

Red Cargo Crate floaty (Image Credit: Bodil40)

2. Lower level main yacht, near green screen.

Green Screen Room floaty (Image Credit: Bodil40)

3. Upper level yacht attic, room with Deadpool portrait.

Deadpool Room floaty (Image Credit: Bodil40)

4. Yacht main deck starboard (west) side

Starboard Deck floaty (Image Credit: Bodil40)

5. Yacht aft (north) mid deck cabin

Aft Cabin floaty (Image Credit: Bodil40)

The Yacht

The Yacht as a location is going to present its own challenges. Most notably, landing here will limit what resources you have immediate access to in large numbers. Expect wood to be in short supply and awkward to farm. Brick might be similarly difficult to get in large amounts. What the ship does have in abundance is metal, although mostly in the form of shipping crates which do not have a lot of cover for dedicated farming. If you land here, expect a scramble and for fights to be decided by who can grab a hold of the best weapons the quickest.

The other big consideration is that, unlike some locations in Fortnite, the Yacht features very tight quarters that limit players’ ability to move around. In this situation, playing aggressively should lead to better results.