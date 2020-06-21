Fortnite Season 3 Week 2 Challenges

The Fortnite challenges are great for even those players who don't own a battle pass.

Get ready for next week’s challenges so you can make sure to complete them as soon as possible to level up your battle pass and show off your new skins!

Izaak FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

(Image Credit: @_IBISFNIntel_)

The second week of Fortnite's third season is about to start, and you know what that means.

Where will players want to land in Fortnite season 3 week 2?

Where will players want to land in Fortnite season 3 week 2?

The stand-out Fortnite challenge for week 2 is easily to “find Deadpool floaties at The Yacht.” Players can expect another frantic search while at a high-traffic location, only Deadpool-themed on this occasion.

We can expect a small increase in the number of players going to Pleasant Park as well, but, as goals are scored, we can expect the traffic to return to normal later in the week.

Lazy Lake might be a high-demand location for a while as even just three eliminations can take some time depending on how crowded the area is and how good you are at landing and getting some quick eliminations.

What should Fortnite players do to prepare for week 2?

Fortnite is really making cash these next few days with the recent Battlepass, now the Loserfruit skin, then the summer skins are going to make their come back, not to mention possibly some upcoming ones. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/54qEDfUXjc — Jessie 🦋 (@jessiebanz) June 21, 2020

If you’ve already finished your week 1 challenges, you might want to get the jump on the competition and make a visit to some of these locations now. If you have a chance, get used to the layout of the Authority, the Yacht, the Fortilla, or wherever else you want to prepare for. Familiarity and location knowledge are a great way to give yourself an advantage over other players.

Are these challenges for me?

While these challenges are mostly so players can rapidly level up their battle passes, they are still worth doing even if you don’t have a battle pass and never plan to get one. Each week’s challenges are a part of the overall Fortnite experience, watching and reacting to how the community changes its collective playstyle keeps the gameplay fresh week to week.

It encourages players to try new locations, and shifts which locations have high or low traffic week to week. Imagine, for instance, the difference in playing at Misty Meadows with three people landing there in place of 30.