8Bit crowned Free Fire Brawler Bash: The Final Clash champions

The Free Fire Brawler Bash: The Final Clash has concluded, with Team 8Bit emerging as champions. 8Bit and GZ Army showed consistent displays to reach the final, with the former edging it 3-2 to be declared winners of the event.

Free Fire Brawler Bash: The Final Clash participating teams

The Mafias Nighthawks 8Bit Pythons GZ Army Not Humans Legendary Noobs Sixth Sense

The Free Fire Brawler Bash: The Final Clash featured eight teams. In the first quarterfinals, Team Nighthawks won against The Mafias to qualify for the semifinals. Similarly, in their match against Pythons, 8Bit got an easy win to advance.

GZ and Not Humans then battled each other, with the former getting the better of the exchanges and qualifying for the next round. In the last quarterfinals matchup, between Legendary Noobs and Sixth Sense, the latter edged it 2-1 to enter the final four.

8Bit and Nighthawks faced off in the first semis, while GZ and Sixth Sense went head to head in the other semifinal match. 8 Bit won 2-0 in the best-of-three semifinals to become the first finalists, after which GZ also won by the same scoreline 2-0 to qualify for the summit clash.

The final was a best-of-five affair, and as the score suggests, it went the distance, before 8Bit clinched it 3-2 to emerge as the Free Fire Brawler Bash: The Final Clash champions.

The clash squad format was indeed a treat to watch after the regular Battle Royale Free Fire Brawler Bash tournament. The former also featured quicker action, which created a better spectacle. With second place in the BR and first in the Final Clash, 8Bit ended these last two weeks on a high.