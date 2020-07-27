The Mafia's crowned Free Fire Brawler Bash champions

The Free Fire Brawler Bash tournament has finally concluded, with The Mafia's emerging as champions with 76 points. Team 8Bit (56) and GZ Army (54) Army managed to finish second and third, respectively.

Free Fire Brawler Bash Grand Final standings:

With 1,50,000 diamonds in stake, 12 teams battled against each other in a best of 6 round to claim the prize. In the first match, with 24 kills, Mafia's proved that they had come fully prepared and were in no mood to be messed with!

Both GZ and 8Bit had slow starts, and with only two and four points, respectively, they didn't seem to be in form. But both teams stepped up their games in the second match, with 8Bit notching 10 points and 16 points going to GZ.

Mafia's again showed good performances in the mid games to regain momentum, garnering 14 & 26 points in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. They ended up dominating the points table by the end.

8Bit seemed to lose their flow at this point, but again surprised everyone in the fifth game, showcasing an aggressive intent that brought them 22 points, and they finished off with 18 points from the last game. This helped them make a massive jump in the leaderboard and secure the second spot at the very end!

On the other hand, GZ were consistency personified, with 10 points each in the third, fourth and fifth games. At the end, Legendary Noobs, despite having the same number of points as GZ, had to be content with fourth place, their consistency early on helping them score 54 points as well.

Team Nighthawks, Team Chaos and Team Captain all made strong starts in the first match and notched 14, ten and 16 points, respectively, but lost steam in the mid and late rounds. Nighthawks and Captain ended their last games with 10 points each, helping them climb a few steps on the leaderboard.

The Free Fire Brawler Bash was an open-to-all tournament with an opportunity even for upcoming players to prove themselves. After multiple elimination rounds, only the 12 best teams made it to the finals to fight for the prize pool. The action was streamed live on Free Fire Esports India's YouTube channel, and Free Fire India Official on the Booyah app.

Free Fire Brawler Bash format: