Free Fire Brawler Bash 2020 Grand Finals teams and date announced

The Free Fire Brawler Bash 2020 has finally kickstarted, with the open-to-all online tournament offering a massive 1,50,000 diamonds as prize pool. The event is also looking to provide an opportunity for upcoming gamers in the community.

Free Fire Brawler Bash format

The Free Fire Cup (FFC) qualifier rounds were conducted on 10th July to pick the top 36 teams. These three dozen teams constituted three groups — A, B and C — of 12 teams each.

All groups are fighting it out in best-of-four knockout rounds to qualify for the finals. The top four teams of each group from would then make the finals. As of now, three days of the knockout round have been conducted.

Free Fire Brawler Bash Group A qualified teams

Day 1 (17th July) saw four teams from Group A make the finals: Team Lava, Lunatics ESP, Team Chaos and BD71. Lunatics topped the table with 26 kills and 52 points.

Free Fire Brawler Bash Group B qualified teams

Day 2 was action-packed, with the kills record from the first day surpassed by The Mafias. With 56 points and 28 kills, they managed to secure top place in Group B. Team Captain, 8Bit and Legendary Noobs also made the finals, with 50, 44 and 44 points, respectively.

Free Fire Brawler Bash Group C qualified teams

The final day of the knockout round was a bit passive. Team Extraction, with 50 points, earned the top spot, and were joined in the finals by GZ-Army, Nighthawks and OS Rising.

Grand Final of the Free Fire Brawler Bash

The Grand Final of the Free Fire Brawler Bash will be conducted on Sunday, 26th July 2020. Catch the live action on Free Fire Esports India's YouTube channel, and Free Fire India Official on the Booyah app from 6:30 PM. There's also a rewards system for viewers, so don't forget to tune in.

