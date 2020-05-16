Free Fire Advance Server: When will Free Fire OB22 Advance Server open?

Free Fire Advance Server Start Date (Credits: Boss 47 Official)

Free Fire OB21 update was a huge hit. The developers of the game are now working on the next update, which is called the OB22. Before releasing the said update on their global servers, the developers test the upcoming in-game features in a testing site called the Advance Server.

Free Fire Advance server is open to everyone, and the registrations for the same have begun. Players who want to enjoy the upcoming features of the game in advance may register before 24th May 2020.

How long Free Fire OB22 Advance Server remain open?

Download Free Fire OB22 Advance Server

The Free Fire OB22 Advance Server would open on 20th May 2020. Registered players would now be able to download the APK file from the official website of Free Fire OB22 Advance Server. Players would need to log in with their account and then go to the Download APK section to download the Advance Server APK.

Unregistered players need to have a Facebook account linked to the game. Then they will need to log in with the same account on the official Advance Server website and fill necessary details to complete the registration process.

The registrations for the advance server are done in two batches. The registrations for the first batch have started and will end on 20th May. The second batch registrations will commence from the next day, i.e. on 21st May and will end on 24th May.

Free Fire Advance Server is available only for Android devices. Players can acquire free diamonds as a reward for reporting a bug in the game. The Free Fire Advance Server of players would get deleted after the free period ends. However, the player will still be able to play on the Official Server.

Meanwhile, the new inclubator Spikey Spines is going to arrive soon. Here is the teaser shared officially on YouTube in this regard:

