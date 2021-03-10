Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021: Grand Finals Play-Ins teams and schedule revealed

The Grand Final Play-Ins of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 is scheduled for March 12th. Twelve teams will battle it out to cement their place in the Grand Finals.

The Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021 is the first major tournament for this region in the title's 2021 esports circuit. It boasts a prize pool of 25 lakhs BDT (around 30k USD) and will be streamed live on the Free Fire Bangladesh Official YouTube and Facebook pages, along with the Booyah app, from 6.30 PM BST (7:00 PM IST).

After nine days of the exciting league stage, the top two teams from each group have qualified for the Grand Finals, while the bottom four teams from each group got relegated to the Play-Ins.

The Play-Ins will be the final chance for these twelve teams to qualify for the Grand Finals. Only the top six teams will move to the finals after this stage, with the remaining six teams eliminated from this Free Fire tournament.

Teams participating in Grand Finals Play-ins of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021

Team Cyanide GB2L Esports Team XB Mask Boyz Team Extreme EX Team Oneman Team Xenon Ambush Esports Team Riot B26 Mystics Team LMC Eclipse TRB

Qualified teams for Grand Finals of the Free Fire Bangladesh Championship 2021

Team Electro Team Infinity Agent Exp The Jawbreakers Team Rage TM Swag

In the Grand Finals, scheduled for March 19th, the top 12 teams will battle in six matches spread over three maps.

Viewer rewards

Fans tuning in to the broadcast can win gun skins upon touching live viewers' landmarks.

At the landmark 5000 viewers, fans will unlock the Woodpecker AR gun skin. At the 10,000-viewer milestone, they will get the AK AR gun skin, while on 20,000 viewers, players will be awarded the M60 gun skin.