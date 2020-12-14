Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 Grand Finals and Play-Ins: Qualified teams and schedule

The league stage of Garena's Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 concluded yesterday, i.e., 13th December.

At the end of the league stage, the top six teams (top two from each group) have moved to the Grand Finals, while the bottom twelve have been relegated to the Play-ins.

Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 league stage standings

The Play-ins are scheduled from 16th December, where the top six teams qualify for the Grand Finals.

The 12 teams will then battle on 18th December in the Grand Finals to be crowned champions.

This is the second season of the tournament, which offers a prize pool of 300,000 in-game diamonds.

Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 stages

The Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 format

This Free Fire tournament is played in four stages:

Qualifiers League Days Play ins Grand Finale

Teams qualified for the Grand Finals of the Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2

XTZ eSports

Raven Esports

ES Iconic

TSG Army

4 Unknown

Little Bit of Swag (LBS Official)

Teams relegated to Play-ins of the Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2

Team Chaos Royal Gurkha Team OP No Mercy TSG Hard Hype Esports Unstoppable A-One Bilash Gaming Hawk Eye ASIN Clutchgods The 4 AM

Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 schedule

The Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2 is a mid-tier event meant to provide recognition and opportunity to amateurs. This open-to-all tournament accepted registrations from all over the country from 1st to 4th December via the in-game FFC section.

In June, Season 1 featured over 5,00,000 teams in the online qualifier stage. Team 8bit took home the championship and 1,00,000 diamonds, while Legendary Noobs and Oldskool finished second and third, respectively.