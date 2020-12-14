Free Fire Battle Arena: Season 2 League Day 3 Overall standings

Free Fire Battle Arena Season 2: League Day 3 concluded today. The final day of the League Stage saw Group A and C lock horns with each other. With three days filled with Free Fire action and excitement, Top 2 teams from each of the group's A, B, and C have qualified for the Grand Finals.

The Top 6 teams out of the 18 teams who've been battling it out to win the Group Stage to earn a spot in the Grand Finals have been decided today. The Bottom 12 teams were relegated to the Grand Finals Play-ins, where they will fight to gain the remaining six spots in the Grand Finals.

The teams from Group A and C battled it out today, this being the final day of the League Stage and the last chance for directly qualifying in the Grand Finals. The participating teams tried hard and gave their best

Season 2 League Day 3 Overall standings in Free Fire Battle Arena

At the end of the day, 4 Unknown Lvl emerged on top of the overall leaderboards with 164 points and 88 kills.

Following them in second place was Raven Esports with 132 points and 54 kills to their name. XTZ Esports finished third with 131 points and 58 kills. Little Bit Of Swag and No Mercy took the 4th and 5th place with both securing 118 points to their name.

Free Fire Battle Arena: Season 2 League Overall standings

Day 3 of the event kicked off with the first match on Bermuda. This match was won by 4 Unknown LvL with 38 points to their name. Following them in second place was The Unstopabbles, while team No Mercy took the third spot.

The second and the third matches of the day played on maps Purgatory and Kalahari, were won by XTZ Esports and Team Chaos, respectively.

The fourth and fifth matches of the day played on Bermuda and Purgatory, were both won by HAWK-Eye Esports in a dominating fashion.

The sixth and final match of the day and the League Stage played on Kalahari, was again won by 4 Unknown Lvl. Following them in second place was Team Chaos, while Raven Esports stood in the third spot.