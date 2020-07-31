Free Fire Brawler Bash: The Final Clash teams and format announced

After the successful completion of the open-to-all tournament, Free Fire Brawler Bash, officials have gone one step ahead. They will now host The Final Clash between the top eight teams from the grand finals in the form of an invitational showdown.

The eight teams will participate in the Free Fire Brawler Bash: The Final Clash on 2nd August 2020. The showdown will be divided into three stages (quarterfinals, semifinals, finals) and will happen in the clash squad format. The quarterfinals will start at 11 AM and go on till 4 PM, after which the four semifinalists will battle it out to qualify for the summit clash.

Free Fire Brawler Bash The Final Clash format:

The finalists will then face off, with the winner clinching the title.

The participating teams in the Free Fire Brawler Bash: The Final Clash are:

The Mafias Nighthawks 8Bit Pythons GZ Army 6. Not Humans Legendary Noobs Sixth Sense

Earlier this week, in an action-packed grand finals of the Free Fire Brawler Bash, the gaming community witnessed a thrilling tournament. The unique event featured a one-of-its-kind points system to entertain audiences with continuous action.

This unique points system rewarded teams only for kills, not the placement. Team Mafias, with some aggressive gameplay, were dominant and emerged as the Free Fire Brawler Bash champions. Team 8Bit and GZ Army also played well and managed to secure second and third spots, respectively, in the final leaderboard.

The Free Fire Brawler Bash finalists will now have some momentum heading into The Final Clash, and it will be exciting to see what Sunday has to offer.

You can catch the live action on Free Fire Esports' YouTube channel on 2nd August from 11 AM onwards. The semifinals and finals will start at 6 PM.