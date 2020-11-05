Free Fire: Diwali All-Stars Tournament teams and format announced

Free Fire India has announced an all-stars showmatch ahead of Diwali this festive season. The action-packed show match will feature the biggest esports teams, popular streamers, and 5 fan-favourite teams chosen via voting.

Free Fire Diwali All-Stars participants are:

1. Royal Gurkha

2. Assassin Army

3. Arrow gaming

4. UG Empire

5. Two Side Gamers (TSG)

6. Die Another Day

7. GZ-Army

Advertisement

8. CRX Elite

9. Old Skool

10. Team Lava

11. Team Chaos

12. Survivors

The Diwali All-Stars will feature a slightly unique format, and points system. The teams will each get to play 6 rounds of games. The scoring system is similar to the Free Fire India Championship's, but with a slight twist. If a team scores 3 Booyahs, then they'll be crowned as the default winner. If none of the teams can score 3 Booyahs, then the winner will be decided on the basis of total points scored in 6 rounds.

The Free Fire All-Stars event will be held on Sunday, 15th of November 2020. The matches will be live-streamed on Free Fire India's official Youtube channel, Facebook page and Booyah app at 6 PM.

The Diwali All-Stars event is sure to provide great entertainment to the audience. On the other hand, the Free Fire Continental Series: Asia is set to start on 22nd November. The tournament has a massive prize pool of $300,000.

Garena's continuous efforts to develop a healthy Free Fire community and ecosystem, has resulted in numerous regional showdowns. The attempts from the officials to attract the battle-royale loving player base to the game, after PUBG Mobile's ban in the region, has already yielded huge success.

To capitalise on the advantage, the all star showdown will surely come as a step in the right direction, as newcomers to the game can get a proper introduction to the community's biggest eSports and streaming personalities.