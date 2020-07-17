Free Fire Dom Pisante Pet: All you need to know

Garena recently confirmed the release of a new pet in Free Fire. On July 15, the official Twitter handle of Free Fire revealed a new pet called Dom Pisante, which will arrive soon. Like every other character, it has unique abilities and power, which can be used in the Free Fire battleground.

New Free Fire pet: Dom Pisante

Dom Pisante is the newest pet that will be featured in Garena Free Fire, and the pet has been shaped like a penguin. The poster of the pet has been also revealed officially, which can be found in this tweet.

Está chegando na área um novo pet que é estilo puro: Dom Pisante! Com uma habilidade incrível de dropar granadas de gel durante a batalha. 🐧



Fique ligado em nossas redes para descobrir quando o Servidor Avançado abrirá. pic.twitter.com/rbPEMCUKB2 — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) July 15, 2020

Translation:

A new pet that is pure style is arriving in the area: Dom Pisante! With an incredible ability to drop gel grenades during battle. Stay connected on our networks to find out when the Advanced Server will open.

As a skill, he will be able to drop gel grenades during matches. Although the purpose of gel grenades has not been revealed yet, it is supposed to deal substantial damage to enemies.

As per leaks, level 1 of the pet will produce a gel grenade every 120 seconds. The second and third levels will decrease the production time by 20 seconds each. As a result, the Dom Pisante pet can produce a gel grenade after 100 seconds in level 2 and 80 seconds in level 3.

Dom Pisante release date

The upcoming new pet in Free Fire will initially be released in the Advance Test servers of Free Fire. Once this server closes, Dom Pisante will be released in Free Fire globally as part of the OB23 update.

The release date of this pet is yet to be announced officially, but as per speculations, it will be made available over the next month, with the release of the upcoming Free Fire OB23 update.

Dom Pisante skins

A popular YouTuber, Free Fire Gamer's Zone — who has a solid record when it comes to predicting Free Fire content — also leaked skins for Dom Pisante. Here are the skins leaked by him.

Dom Pisante Skin

Dom Pisante Skin - 2

You can watch his video too: