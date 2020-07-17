Free Fire OB23 update: New Bermuda 2.0 map leaked

The Free Fire OB23 update is slated to be released this month, and will add a brand new version of the Bermuda map. The developers have been working for a long time to enhance this map, and had even announced this move as 'Plan Bermuda'.

Free Fire OB23 update: New Bermuda 2.0 map

New Bermuda map

With the new update in Free Fire, some of the places in the Bermuda map will be completely redesigned. As per the leaks seen so far, there will also be some places that will be replaced completely, this after the meteoroids previously hit the map. Free Fire has also confirmed the same officially on it's Twitter handle:

The first change coming up on the map is that the Peak area will not be plain, and will now be a mountain. Along with this, Sentosa will completely be replaced with the new place, called Vagami Garden. New places known as Hydropower (between Riverside and Plantation), Academy (near Farm) and Fisherman Creek will also be added to the new version of the map.

Here's a look at the revamped Bermuda map as part of the Free Fire OB23 update:

Bermuda 2.0 in OB23 update

Apart from this, the Free Fire OB23 update will add a new pet penguin, a new character called Lucas, an AUG gun and much more. The release date of the update is not announced officially yet, but is expected to be set for 29th July 2020.

Advertisement

The servers will be taken down for maintenance, and the update will be available to download from Google Play Store and the Apple store after its global release.

Meanwhile, Free Fire has unveiled the new weapon royale — Captain Bubbles M60 — and here is the teaser shared on YouTube:

Also read: Garena Free Fire unveils The Vengeance event to delight players